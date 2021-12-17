Monster Rai cyclone is one of the most intense of the year in the world

Super typhoon Rai (Odette in local name) hit the Philippines on Thursday and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes for fear of violent winds and torrential rain, the most potent phenomenon to affect the country in 2021. super typhoon had winds of 195 km/h when it touched ground at 2:30 am today (GMT) on the southern island of Siargao, a popular tourist destination.

Super #TyphoonRai (#OdettePH) made landfall on the #Philippines and is weakening while moving inland. Initial impact was on Siargao Island in the Philippine Sea, as seen in this zoom sequence of Himawari-8 IR imagery. https://t.co/0Lq5ALpL3o pic.twitter.com/g4dlBIGE7Y — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) December 16, 2021

Rai is one of the most intense tropical cyclones on the planet this year and has joined the short list of systems that have reached Category 5. The planet has previously had five Category 5 storms, the vast majority in the Pacific Ocean.

These were the cases of super typhoon Mindulle in the Pacific Northwest on September 26; supertyphoon Chanthu in the Pacific Northwest and near the Philippines on September 10; super typhoon Surigae in the Pacific Northwest and near the Philippines on April 17; tropical cyclone Faraji in the Southwest Indian Ocean on February 8; and tropical cyclone Niran in the South Pacific Ocean on March 5, as surveyed by meteorologist Jeff Masters of Yale Climate Connections.

“I’m really scared,” Nida Delito, 56, who owns a restaurant in the central province of Bohol, told AFP to AFP, where winds tore roofs off houses and felled trees. “Many typhoons have passed through here before and everything was fine. But this one is different,” he said.

According to the emergency management agency, more than 90,000 people were forced to flee and seek refuge, including many domestic tourists, as foreigners remain banned from entering the country. Many flights have been suspended and dozens of ports remain temporarily closed in the face of warning of large waves that could cause “fatal flooding” in coastal areas.

“This monstrous storm is terrifying and threatens to hit coastal communities like a freight train,” said Alberto Bocanegra, director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent in the Philippines. “We are very concerned that climate change is making typhoons more violent and unpredictable,” he added.

Rai hits the country late in the typhoon season, which usually runs from July to October. After touching the ground in Siargao, the typhoon is expected to traverse the region of the Visayas Islands, Mindanao and Palawan, before emerging on Saturday in the South China Sea and then in Vietnam.

A “supertyphoon” is an extremely violent cyclone, equivalent to a category 5 hurricane in the North Atlantic, and only five are recorded, on average, each year on the planet. The meteorological agency warned of “very destructive” winds that could cause “moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation”.

Meteorologist Christopher Perez said the winds “could knock down power lines and trees” as well as damage homes built with lightweight materials. “Prepare for heavy rain and strong winds,” he said.

Verified videos recorded by tourists in Siargao show trees hit by the winds. In the municipality of Dapa, homeless families slept on the floor of a sports complex. In Cagayan de Oro, on the island of Mindanao, the coast guard uses inflatable boats, lifeboats and stretchers to rescue people trapped in their flooded homes near a stream.

So far, no deaths or injuries have been recorded during the passage of the typhoon, which caused some power cuts. The Philippines is among the countries most vulnerable to the impact of climate change with an annual average of 20 storms and typhoons.