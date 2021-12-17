More dividends are coming, analyzes Goldman Sachs – Money Times

The decision of the Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) to dispose of up to 100% of the preferred shares it holds in Braskem (BRKM5) can raise around R$ 15.4 billion and possibly expand its distribution of dividends in 2022, evaluates the Goldman Sachs.

“Although we have no opinion on the outcome of its stake sale, we note that this asset sale could pose an upside risk to our expected 31% dividend yield for 2022,” explain analysts Bruno Amorim and Joao Frizo.

In fact, it is the large percentage of dividend payments that, according to them, offset the risks related to the political environment and pricing policy.

Goldman Sachs recommends purchasing the papers, with a target price of R$39.70 for PETR3 and R$37.40 for PETR4.

Braskem in the Novo Mercado

Petrobras he also said that he celebrated the term with Novonor, which establishes guidelines for Braskem’s migration to the Novo Mercado, the highest level of corporate governance on the B3 stock exchange.

Petrobras and Novonor will request that Braskem carry out the necessary studies and analysis on the migration, which must include the performance of certain acts, including the necessary governance adaptations with the respective corporate approvals.