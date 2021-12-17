More than 100 underwater species live in a 2,200-year wreck

On March 10, 241 BC, a naval battle took place near the Aegadian Islands in northwestern Sicily. A fleet equipped by the Roman Republic destroyed a fleet from Carthage, ending the First Punic War in favor of Pomegranate. Scientists have now shown that this destruction and carnage made possible a rich flowering of marine life. in a study published in the magazine Frontiers in Marine Science, they reported finding no fewer than 114 species of animals, coexisting in a complex community, on the rostrum (ram) of a Carthaginian galley ship sunk in battle.

This is the first study of marine life in a very old shipwreck. The ram is not only an invaluable archaeological find, but also a unique window into the processes by which marine animals colonize empty sites and gradually form diverse, stable and mature communities.

“Wrecks are often studied to monitor colonization by marine organisms, but few studies have focused on ships that sank more than a century ago,” said the latest author, Dr. Sandra Ricci, senior researcher at the Central Institute for Restoration (ICR) , from Rome, Italy.

“Here, we are studying for the first time the colonization of a shipwreck over a period of more than 2,000 years,” she continued. “We showed that the ram ended up hosting a community very similar to the surrounding habitat, due to the ‘ecological connectivity’ – the free movement of species – between it and its surroundings.”

archaeological wonder

The ram, nicknamed Egadi 13, was recovered in 2017 from the seabed at a depth of about 90 meters by marine archeologists from the Superintendence of the Sea of ​​the Sicily Region, directed by dr. Sebastiano Tusa, in collaboration with divers from the Global Underwater Explorers organization. It consists of a single hollow bronze piece, engraved with an undeciphered Punic inscription. It is about three feet long, two inches thick on the front edge, and weighs 170 pounds. As the ram is hollow, it has accumulated internal and external organisms and sediments.

In 2019, it was cleaned and restored by ICR materials scientists. As part of the restoration, all marine animals were collected along with hardened biological materials and sediment blocks from inside and outside the ram. These samples were studied by Ricci and colleagues at the ICR, the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the National Interuniversity Consortium for Marine Sciences of Italy (CoNISMa), the National Research Council and the Sapienza University of Rome.

The “builders”

The scientists’ objective was to compare the species associated with the rostrum with those found in natural Mediterranean habitats and, thus, reconstruct how it was colonized – mainly by dispersed larvae – from these habitats. Another focus was to understand the mechanisms by which species already established on the rostrum can allow other species to thrive.

Ricci and colleagues found a structurally and spatially complex, species-rich community with 114 species of living invertebrates. These included 33 species of gastropods, 25 species of bivalves, 33 species of polychaete worms and 23 species of bryozoans. This assemblage of species was statistically more similar to those found in shallow debris beds and seagrass meadows, and in well-lit rocky seafloors and coral reefs, which are built on hard substrates in dim light by algae with limestone skeletons.

“We deduce that the main ‘builders’ in this community are organisms such as polychaetes, bryozoans and some species of bivalves. Its tubes, valves and colonies attach directly to the surface of the wreck”, said co-author, dr. Edoardo Casoli, from the Sapienza University in Rome.

New tool type

“Other species, mainly bryozoans, act as ‘binders’: their colonies form bridges between the limestone structures produced by the builders,” he continued. “Then there are the ‘dwellers’, who are not trapped but move freely between the cavities of the superstructure. What we still don’t know exactly is the order in which these organisms colonize the wreckage.”

The corresponding author, Dr. Maria Flavia Gravina, concluded: “Younger shipwrecks usually host a less diverse community than their environment, especially with species with a long larval stage that can be widely dispersed. In comparison, our ram is much more representative of the natural habitat: it hosted a diverse community, including species with long and short larval stages, with sexual and asexual reproduction, and with sessile adults. [imóveis] and mobile, living in colonies or solitary. Thus, we show that very old shipwrecks like our ram can function as a new type of sampling tool for scientists, which effectively act as an ‘ecological memory’ of colonization.”

