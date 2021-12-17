MPF asks for immediate removal of Iphan president

The Federal Public Ministry in Rio de Janeiro (MPF/RJ) asked this Thursday (16) that the Federal Court immediately remove the president of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra.

The request came after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke at an event, this Wednesday (15), where the head of the Executive said he had fired Iphan’s professionals to “not give a headache” after a work stoppage from commercial stores of businessman Luciano Hang, when an archaeological artifact was found in the excavations.

In June of last year, federal deputy Marcelo Calero (Cidadania-RJ) asked, in a popular action, to suspend the appointment of the current president, alleging that Larissa Dutra does not meet technical requirements, required by federal decrees 9,238/2017 and 9,727/ 2019 that determine “professional profile or academic training compatible with the position”, as well as professional experience of at least five years in related activities and a master’s or doctoral degree in the area of ​​expertise.

The request made by the deputy was granted by the 28th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, by decision of Judge Adriano de França. However, the Union appealed the decision and had the request granted by the 8th Specialized Panel of the TRF-2 in October this year, thus validating the appointment of the president.

According to the MPF, the current president has a degree in Tourism and Hospitality from Centro Universitário do Triângulo (Unitri), and is currently taking a lato sensu postgraduate degree in an executive MBA in strategic management of marketing, planning and competitive intelligence, at Unileya College.

For the body, “she does not have academic training compatible with the exercise of the function, since she did not obtain a degree in history, archeology, museology, anthropology, arts or any other area related to listing, conservation, enrichment and knowledge of the historical and artistic heritage national.”

CNN has requested a placement for Iphan and the federal government and is awaiting a return.

