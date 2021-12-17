MPF asks for removal from Iphan’s director after Bolsonaro’s speech in video – 12/16/2021 – Illustrated

The Federal Public Ministry, the MPF, asked this Thursday the removal of the president of IPHAN, Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra, after the release of a video in which the president Jair Bolsonaro says that the appointments he makes to the heritage agency are intended ” not give a headache”.

He was speaking to an audience of businessmen at Fiesp, the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo, on Wednesday night.

In the video, which circulated widely on social networks, Bolsonaro says that he fired directors of IPHAN, the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute, after the institution banned a work by businessman Luciano Hang, one of its most notorious supporters.

Bolsonaro claimed to have learned that a piece of tile appeared during excavations to build a Havan store, which would have motivated the layoffs.

“What is Iphan, with ‘ph’?” asks Bolsonaro. “They explained to me, I ripped everyone off of Iphan. I put another guy in there.” The businessmen laughed and applauded. “Iphan is no longer a headache for us,” Bolsonaro added, adding that there were many politicians interested in the organization’s positions and that Iphan has “extraordinary” bargaining power.

When asking for the removal of the president of the agency, the Public Ministry claims that “there is no opposition of reasonable doubt about the deviation of purpose in the appointment” of Dutra.

The MPF had already tried to block Dutra’s appointment in June of last year with the same argument, but based on the fact that her husband, Gerson Dutra, acted as Bolsonaro’s private security guard during the 2018 election campaign.

The couple is close to Leonardo de Jesus, Leo Índio, cousin of the president’s children. At the time, the MPF’s injunction was suspended by federal judge Guilherme Diefenthaeler, who considered that there was no incompatibility between the chosen one and the administrative position. The jurist argued that she has worked at the Ministry of Tourism for 11 years, having entered through a public examination and held several positions.

Dutra has a degree in hospitality from Centro Universitário do Triângulo and worked in the area until she was nominated to head Iphan. She had headed the Office of the National Secretariat for Development and Competitiveness in Tourism, in the Ministry of Tourism, and the Office of the National Secretariat for Qualification and Promotion of Tourism. He is currently pursuing a postgraduate degree in strategic marketing management, planning and competitive intelligence.

According to the Federal Public Ministry, she does not have the necessary qualifications to preside over IPHAN. This is because he did not obtain academic training in an area related to registration, conservation, enrichment and knowledge of the national historical and artistic heritage.