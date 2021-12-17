Murilo Huff shows his son, Léo’s 2nd birthday party

Murilo Huff used his Instagram to show some more records of Léo’s two-year-old party, the son he had with Marília Mendonça. The family chose a decoration by Galinha Pintadinha.

“May we celebrate this date for many, many years together,” wrote the artist, receiving numerous affectionate messages from fans and other celebrities. In the shared images, Murilo and Léo appear smiling beside the singer’s parents, Marília’s mother, Ruth Moreira, her husband, Deyvid Fabrício, and the brother of the Queen of Sofrência, João Gustavo.

declarations

The day before, when Léo officially turned two, Huff opened his heart to talk about the little one’s arrival. “Just before you came into the world, a friend told me: “when Leo is born, the feeling you will have will be the same as taking your own heart from your chest and holding it in your lap”. In words, this is exactly what I feel. heart today runs back and forth, not for a second and you have the most beautiful smile in the world. Today it’s not just you who turns two years old, but so do I! I’ve felt truly alive for two years now! you by my side my son, and even without you understanding, today I thank you for that, and I thank God for your life and your health. I promise that I will take care of you today and always”, he wrote in a publication.

Ruth also declared her love for her grandson and remembered Marília: “As Mom said, we will always be connected and intertwined. Thank you, God, for leaving a little piece of her with us. I’ll love you forever,” Ruth wrote in Stories .