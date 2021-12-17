Music by Marília Mendonça and Dulce María is released and thrills fans; see reactions | pop

The long awaited “ Friends with Rights “, first song in Spanish by the nostalgic Marilia Mendonça , recorded in partnership with the darling of Brazilians, the Mexican singer Dulce Maria . And fans can’t handle so much emotion. Check out the reactions!

Marilia, who died on 11/5 after a plane crash in Piedade de Caratinga (MG), had already recorded her vocals in two days and sent them to Dulce. Our Queen of Suffering was learning Spanish to launch herself in the international market.

🎧 Listen to a snippet here 👇 It’s chilling!

On her networks, Dulce recorded a statement telling the backstage of this partnership that is so remarkable for her and for Brazilians:

“Hi, friends. To everyone who is watching me, especially to everyone from Brazil, we are recording something very important, very special. At one point I spoke with you, through a live, but now it’s a reality. goosebumps, it’s very strong, for everyone, to record this.”

“As I said before, for a few months, since August, we had been talking to the eternal, beloved and adored Marília Mendonça.”

“As many of you know, she was learning Spanish, wanted to make an international career, and for me it’s a huge honor that she recorded this song in Spanish. She recorded it in two days, we already had her voices in Spanish and Portuguese .”

“It’s really something very strong for me to understand. We didn’t know if we were going to release the song, it’s something very strong for me. All honor and all love to Marilia, wherever she is. And I do it with all humility, all love , all respect, to you. She left me a giant gift, for me to share with you. ❤️🙏🏻🙌🏼♾”

Dulce explained the reason that made her choose the song to record: “The choice was thought of Marília’s empowerment. I believe that what we sing in ‘Amigos Con Derechos’ is part of the essence of everything she wrote, in valuing women, in deserving more, not accepting being Plan B and understanding our greatness”, she explains.

Suena my phone

a message tuyo again

do you know which strategy to use

for you to fall again

you want to manipulate me

How did you get out of paper

What do you want to deceive?

recycle you on my piel

in the evening

a whim tuyo this time

An antojo, a simple plan B

you emergency exit

yo jugue

Pretending that all iba bien

Tell me you won’t fall in love

I was you friend with derechos

sin derecho al love

so many nights wait

This story un new final

Y as much as you can imagine

it wakes me up in reality

