Mutirão for vaccination against flu will have 90 points of immunization on Friday, in Salvador; check out | Bahia

The Influenza Vaccination Campaign in Salvador will be on Friday (17), from 8 am to 5 pm. In total, there will be 90 immunization points between fixed posts and drive thrus spread throughout the city. [Confira lista ao final da matéria]

To facilitate access to the immunizing agent, places with large circulation of people such as shopping malls, supermarkets, transfer stations and city halls in the neighborhood will also participate in the mobilization.

The task force is aimed at the entire population of Salvador aged six months or older who have not yet been immunized against the flu this year. It is mandatory to present the SUS card linked to the municipality of savedr .

Due to the structure that will be set up for the joint effort, vaccination against Covid-19 will be suspended this Friday, in the capital of Bahia.

During vaccination, the immunization points will also receive toys to be donated to institutions that support children in socioeconomic vulnerability in the municipality.

Salvador registered 38 more cases of H3N2 influenza in the last 24 hours. This brings to 147 the number of reported flu occurrences in the city in 2021. Of this total, 144 cases are of the H3N2 subtype and were reported between the end of November and early December.

On Wednesday (15), the first death by H3N2 this year in the capital was announced. An 80-year-old elderly woman, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city, died on December 11 as a result of complications caused by the flu virus.

Check the flu immunization points in Salvador below:

USF SAN MARTIN III

MULTICENTER FREEDOM

USF SANTA MONICA

BOMPREÇO SUPERMARKET – IAPI – (8am to 4pm)

BAIRRO SÃO CAETANO CITY HALL/LIBERDADE

USF SAN MARTIM I

UBS PROF MARIA CONCEIÇÃO SANTIAGO IMBASSY

FBDC BROTAS – VACCINATION CENTER (8am to 4pm)

FBDC BROTAS – DRIVE THRU – (8am to 4pm)

SUPERMARKET – GBARBOSA – AV ACM – (8am to 4pm)

USF VALE DO MATATU

UBS MANOEL VITORINO

CITY HALL BAIRRO CENTRO/BROTAS

USF ARISTIDES MALTEZ

USF NEW HOPE

USF ITAPUA

UBS SÃO CRISTOVÃO

MUSSURUNGA STATION

BAIRRO ITAPUA CITY HALL

USF MUSSURUNGA I

USF DOM AVELAR

USF VILLAGE CANARY

USF NOVA BRASILIA

UBS SAUCER OF VEIGA

USF CAMBONAS

USF SAN MARCOS

USF JOÃO ROMA FILHO

SHOPPING PONTO HIGH – (9am to 4pm)

CITY HALL BAIRRO PAU DA LIMA

USF RESCUE

UBS RODRIGO ARGOLO

USF CABULA VI (FERNANDO FILGUEIRAS)

EDSON TEIXEIRA UBS

USF CALABETÃO

USF DORON

CABULA/TANCREDO NEVES CITY HALL

SUPERMARKET – GBARBOSA – ESTRADA DAS BRREIRAS – (8am to 4pm)

5 CS – FIXED POINT

5 CS – DRIVE THRU

USF FEDERATION

MULTICENTRO AMARALINA (ADRIANO PONDÉ)

SHOPPING BARRA – (9am to 4pm)

SHOPPING DA BAHIA – (9am to 4pm)

SHOPPING ITAIGARA – (9am to 4pm)

RED RIVER BAR

BAIRRO BARRA/PITUBA CITY HALL

USF CAPElinha

USF RECANTO DA LAGOA I

USF ANTONIO LAZARROTO

USF HIGH GOAT

USF BOA VISTA DE SÃO CAETANO

USF JAQUEIRA DO CARNEIRO

USF PIRAJA

BAIRRO VALERIA CITY HALL

USF ZULMIRA BARROS

USF IMBUI

USF CURRALINHO

USF PITUAÇU PARK

BIG BOMPREÇO SUPERMARKET – FRAME – (8am to 4pm)

MULTICENTRO CARLOS GOMES

RAMIRO DE AZEVEDO UBS

USF GAMBOA

USF TERREIRO DE JESUS

LAPA STATION – (9am to 4pm)

SHOPPING OUTLET CENTER – URUGUAY – (9am to 4pm)

CITY HALL NEIGHBORHOOD CITY

USF JOANES EAST

USF JOANES CENTRO OESTE

VILA MILITARY DRIVE – (8am to 4pm)

SALVADOR RAILWAY SUBURB

USF SHARK

USF ALTO DA TEREZINHA

USF ALTO DO CRUEIRO

USF FAZENDA COUTO I

USF SÃO JOÃO DO CABRITO

USF ALTO DO CONGO

DRIVE THRU – ATACADÃO ATAKAREJO – (8am to 4pm)

SUBURB/ISLANDS NEIGHBORHOOD CITY HALL

USF ALTO DE COUTOS I

USF PLATFORM

SERGIO AROUCA UBS

USF HILLS OF PERIPERI

SUPERMARKET BOMPREÇO PLATFORM – (8am to 4pm)

CAJAZEIRAS NEIGHBORHOOD CITY HALL

USF CAJAZEIRAS V

USF CAJAZEIRAS X

USF CAJ IV

USF CAJ XI

USF PALESTINE

USF JARDIM DAS MARGARIDAS

UBS NELSION PIHAUI GOLDEN

USF YOLANDA PIERS

