Mutirão for vaccination against flu will have 90 points of immunization on Friday, in Salvador; check out | Bahia

The Influenza Vaccination Campaign in Salvador will be on Friday (17), from 8 am to 5 pm. In total, there will be 90 immunization points between fixed posts and drive thrus spread throughout the city. [Confira lista ao final da matéria]
To facilitate access to the immunizing agent, places with large circulation of people such as shopping malls, supermarkets, transfer stations and city halls in the neighborhood will also participate in the mobilization.
The task force is aimed at the entire population of Salvador aged six months or older who have not yet been immunized against the flu this year. It is mandatory to present the SUS card linked to the municipality of savedr .
Due to the structure that will be set up for the joint effort, vaccination against Covid-19 will be suspended this Friday, in the capital of Bahia.
During vaccination, the immunization points will also receive toys to be donated to institutions that support children in socioeconomic vulnerability in the municipality.
Salvador registered 38 more cases of H3N2 influenza in the last 24 hours. This brings to 147 the number of reported flu occurrences in the city in 2021. Of this total, 144 cases are of the H3N2 subtype and were reported between the end of November and early December.
On Wednesday (15), the first death by H3N2 this year in the capital was announced. An 80-year-old elderly woman, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city, died on December 11 as a result of complications caused by the flu virus.
Check the flu immunization points in Salvador below:
- USF SAN MARTIN III
- MULTICENTER FREEDOM
- USF SANTA MONICA
- BOMPREÇO SUPERMARKET – IAPI – (8am to 4pm)
- BAIRRO SÃO CAETANO CITY HALL/LIBERDADE
- USF SAN MARTIM I
- UBS PROF MARIA CONCEIÇÃO SANTIAGO IMBASSY
- FBDC BROTAS – VACCINATION CENTER (8am to 4pm)
- FBDC BROTAS – DRIVE THRU – (8am to 4pm)
- SUPERMARKET – GBARBOSA – AV ACM – (8am to 4pm)
- USF VALE DO MATATU
- UBS MANOEL VITORINO
- CITY HALL BAIRRO CENTRO/BROTAS
- USF ARISTIDES MALTEZ
- USF NEW HOPE
- USF ITAPUA
- UBS SÃO CRISTOVÃO
- MUSSURUNGA STATION
- BAIRRO ITAPUA CITY HALL
- USF MUSSURUNGA I
- USF DOM AVELAR
- USF VILLAGE CANARY
- USF NOVA BRASILIA
- UBS SAUCER OF VEIGA
- USF CAMBONAS
- USF SAN MARCOS
- USF JOÃO ROMA FILHO
- SHOPPING PONTO HIGH – (9am to 4pm)
- CITY HALL BAIRRO PAU DA LIMA
- USF RESCUE
- UBS RODRIGO ARGOLO
- USF CABULA VI (FERNANDO FILGUEIRAS)
- EDSON TEIXEIRA UBS
- USF CALABETÃO
- USF DORON
- CABULA/TANCREDO NEVES CITY HALL
- SUPERMARKET – GBARBOSA – ESTRADA DAS BRREIRAS – (8am to 4pm)
- 5 CS – FIXED POINT
- 5 CS – DRIVE THRU
- USF FEDERATION
- MULTICENTRO AMARALINA (ADRIANO PONDÉ)
- SHOPPING BARRA – (9am to 4pm)
- SHOPPING DA BAHIA – (9am to 4pm)
- SHOPPING ITAIGARA – (9am to 4pm)
- RED RIVER BAR
- BAIRRO BARRA/PITUBA CITY HALL
- USF CAPElinha
- USF RECANTO DA LAGOA I
- USF ANTONIO LAZARROTO
- USF HIGH GOAT
- USF BOA VISTA DE SÃO CAETANO
- USF JAQUEIRA DO CARNEIRO
- USF PIRAJA
- BAIRRO VALERIA CITY HALL
- USF ZULMIRA BARROS
- USF IMBUI
- USF CURRALINHO
- USF PITUAÇU PARK
- BIG BOMPREÇO SUPERMARKET – FRAME – (8am to 4pm)
- MULTICENTRO CARLOS GOMES
- RAMIRO DE AZEVEDO UBS
- USF GAMBOA
- USF TERREIRO DE JESUS
- LAPA STATION – (9am to 4pm)
- SHOPPING OUTLET CENTER – URUGUAY – (9am to 4pm)
- CITY HALL NEIGHBORHOOD CITY
- USF JOANES EAST
- USF JOANES CENTRO OESTE
- VILA MILITARY DRIVE – (8am to 4pm)
SALVADOR RAILWAY SUBURB
- USF SHARK
- USF ALTO DA TEREZINHA
- USF ALTO DO CRUEIRO
- USF FAZENDA COUTO I
- USF SÃO JOÃO DO CABRITO
- USF ALTO DO CONGO
- DRIVE THRU – ATACADÃO ATAKAREJO – (8am to 4pm)
- SUBURB/ISLANDS NEIGHBORHOOD CITY HALL
- USF ALTO DE COUTOS I
- USF PLATFORM
- SERGIO AROUCA UBS
- USF HILLS OF PERIPERI
- SUPERMARKET BOMPREÇO PLATFORM – (8am to 4pm)
- CAJAZEIRAS NEIGHBORHOOD CITY HALL
- USF CAJAZEIRAS V
- USF CAJAZEIRAS X
- USF CAJ IV
- USF CAJ XI
- USF PALESTINE
- USF JARDIM DAS MARGARIDAS
- UBS NELSION PIHAUI GOLDEN
- USF YOLANDA PIERS
