NASA probe manages to ‘touch’ the Sun in an unprecedented feat

Last Tuesday (14), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the excellent news that one of its rigs managed to touch the sun for the 1st time. The spacecraft has reached a region called the corona, in the star’s upper atmosphere, where the temperature is around 11 million degrees Celsius.

The success of the mission, launched in 2018, is a major milestone for the world of Astronomy, as it can provide essential information for understanding our Sun.

Probe was released in 2018. (Source: Wikipedia/Reproduction)

Why is it important?

Landing on the Moon allowed astronomers to understand how it was formed, as well as our Solar System. Something similar is expected with the Parkar Solar Probe: NASA reckons that getting to touch the substance the Sun is made of will help scientists gain crucial information about Earth’s closest star.

In a press release, Thomas Zurburchen of NASA’s Directorate of Science Missions said: “This milestone not only provides us with deeper insights into the evolution of the Sun and its impacts on our Solar System, but also everything we’ve learned about our own star teaches us more about others in the rest of the universe.”

You NASA scientists explained that the Sun does not have a solid surface in the literal sense, but an atmosphere at very high temperatures, composed of solar material bound to the star by magnetic forces and gravity.

As temperature increases and pressure pushes these materials away from the Sun, there is a specific point where the magnetic fields and gravity are already too weak to hold them.

This point is called Alfvén’s critical surface and serves as a marker between the end of the solar atmosphere and the beginning of the solar winds. In April of this year, in its 8th flyover, Parker managed to overcome this critical point, starting its entry into the solar atmosphere. As the probe plunged deeper into the atmosphere, about 10 million kilometers, it managed to reach the massive structures that rise above the Sun’s surface.

THE Poor solar parker was launched in 2018 with the specific objective of exploring the Sun. It was the spacecraft that managed to get closer to the star, and it took just 3 years after its launch to touch the solar corona. However, its design is already several decades old.

Parker’s next flyby is scheduled to take place in January 2022. We’re cheering!