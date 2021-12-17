New Gran Turismo 7 video on PlayStation 5 performance • Eurogamer.pt

Sony has just unveiled yet another Gran Turismo 7 video dedicated exclusively to the game’s performance on its most powerful console, PlayStation 5.

In the video, Polyphony Digital boss Kazunori Yamauchi explains in detail the game’s creation process and how GT7 will be an experience never seen before on PlayStation 5. All thanks to the unique features of the Sony machine, from its powerful hardware through to by DualSense’s unique capabilities, with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

In Gran Turismo 7, DualSense allows you to feel the braking at every turn through adaptive triggers, with the vibration of the anti-lock braking system being felt when the wheels turn to produce a variation in the braking resistance of each car .

The haptic feedback, in turn, allows for different sensations, such as feeling in your hands where you are on the track, as well as slight irregularities in the asphalt and even the bumps on the shoulders.

In the visual part, Gran Turismo 7 presents itself as a top of the range of PlayStation 5, with Ray Tracing in photo mode, 4K and HDR at 60 frames per second.

If you want to know more about Gran Turismo 7, we have a detailed guide on what to expect from the game.

Gran Turismo 7 arrives exclusively on machines from Sony, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, on March 4, 2022.