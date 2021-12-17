New healthy food guide indicates vegetables on plate and packets far away from the mouth

SAO PAULO — The American Heart Association, the great world reference in the medical field, has just released a new guideline with guidelines for the diet that reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. It is the most complete guide ever made by the institution over the nine decades of existence, based on dozens of scientific researches – for 15 years the organ did not take a position on the subject.

Some of the highlights of the new booklet are the contraindication of vitamin supplementation and tropical oils, such as coconut and palm, and the defense of frozen vegetables.

Cardiologist Paola Smanio, from Grupo Fleury, observes the guideline’s attention to the importance of food preparation.

– Although the consumption of fish is indicated, if it is fried, its nutritional quality, such as omega-3, is lost, he says.

A concept that also permeates the entire new guide is the need to avoid ultra-processed foods.

—The recommendation is to cut and peel more and open fewer packages, assesses Smanio.

In the text, cardiologists address the obstacles to better eating, including the risk of online food purchases.

“Online shopping, initially considered an opportunity to reduce disparities in food purchases, can actually have the opposite effect of using artificial intelligence to promote unhealthy foods and beverages. These practices can have a disproportionate and deleterious effect on low-income consumers. This marketing of unhealthy foods and beverages increases the adverse effects on diet and health.”

Check out the main tips below.

Calorie reduction

Energy requirements vary according to the person’s age, activity, size and gender. It is important to be aware that, during adulthood, energy requirements decrease by between 70 and 100 calories per decade. The guide warns: “Large portions, even for healthy foods, can contribute to weight gain”, that is, it is not because the food is healthy that it can be eaten indiscriminately. Experts contraindicate diets that “may produce weight loss weight in the short term”.

Colorful and frozen fruits and vegetables

Many studies have shown that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, with the exception of white potatoes, is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. But the guide details that the more colorful they are, the richer in nutrients they will be. The consumption of them whole offers more fiber, providing more satiety, which is why they are preferable to juices; frozen ones have a longer shelf life than fresh forms and have a similar or higher nutrient content, so they are good choices.

Whole grains and cholesterol

Products made with at least 51% whole grains are normally classified as whole grains. Studies indicate that replacing refined grains with whole grains is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. The kernels help to carry the cholesterol molecule away, like oatmeal. In addition, wholegrains support the health of the intestinal flora, which serves as a defense for the body.

Not every protein source is good

The guideline proposes four lines for better protein choices: consumption of vegetable proteins, such as soy, edamame and tofu, beans, lentils, chickpeas and peas, pulses rich in protein and fiber; fish and seafood, due to omega-3; low-fat, low-fat dairy products and, if you choose chicken and red meat, look for lean cuts and avoid processed foods such as bacon, sausage and even turkey breast. Analyzes indicate that replacing processed meats with other protein sources is associated with lower mortality rates.

Prefer liquid vegetable oils

The guideline is to use liquid vegetable oils instead of tropical oils (coconut, palm and palm kernel), animal fats (butter and lard) and partially hydrogenated fats. Robust scientific evidence demonstrates the cardiovascular benefits of using soy, sunflower and olive oils as they replace saturated and trans fats. The main sources of polyunsaturated fat are vegetable oils such as soybeans, corn, sunflower oils, walnuts and flax seeds. The main vegetable sources of monounsaturated fat include canola and olive oil and walnuts; sunflower oils with a high content of oleic acid, peanuts and most nuts.

minimally processed foods

Food processing is divided as follows: unprocessed or minimally processed; minimally processed culinary ingredients by pressing, refining or milling; foods from any of the above groups in which salt, sugar or fats have been added, and ultra-processed foods, in which, in addition to the incorporation of salt, sweeteners or fat, there is inclusion of colorings, artificial flavors and preservatives that promote stability, preserve texture and increase the palatability. “Processed food sales have increased dramatically around the world and are projected to increase further by 2024,” warns the guide. “Consumption is of concern because of its association with adverse health outcomes, including overweight and obesity, type 2 diabetes, and all-cause mortality.”

Alcoholic drink and sugar

The document draws attention to sugars added to foods and beverages during preparation or processing. “Common types of added sugar include glucose, dextrose, sucrose, corn syrup, honey, maple syrup and concentrated fruit juice. They have been consistently associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and overweight.” Therefore, cardiologists recommend minimizing your intake of added sugars throughout your life. About the use of sweeteners, there are still doubts about their effects on body weight and metabolic results.

Foods with no or little salt

“There is a direct relationship between salt intake (sodium chloride) and blood pressure. In randomized clinical trials, reducing sodium intake reduces blood pressure in hypertensive and non-hypertensive individuals, thus improving the prevention and control of hypertension,” says the guideline. The main sources of sodium in the diet are processed foods, foods prepared outside the home, and food from restaurants. Even foods labeled 100% whole or organic can be high in sodium, warns the document.

little alcohol

Cardiologists admit that the relationship between alcohol intake and cardiovascular disease is complex. The risk varies according to the amount and pattern of alcohol intake, age and sex of individuals, and type of illness. “Although low intake has been associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and ischemic stroke, the American Association does not support starting alcohol intake at any level to improve health, given the uncertainty about health effects, especially in light of the deleterious effects of alcohol on various other outcomes (injury, violence, digestive diseases, infectious diseases, pregnancy outcomes, and cancer).” In general, the recommendation is not to exceed one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men.