New Jeep Renegade gets Compass engine; see prints

The Jeep Renegade is an absolute success in Brazil. But one criticism persists since its debut in 2015: the performance of flex versions.

Fortunately, the lazy days are drawing to a close. The manufacturer will exchange the tired 1.8 flex of up to 139 hp with ethanol for the recently launched 1.3 turboflex of the T270 family, which delivers an excellent 185 hp with the fuel made from the sugar cane derivative in the tank.

This will be the biggest news of the compact SUV, which will reach dealerships until February 2022. However, as there are still a few weeks until then, Jeep decided to hide the game. That’s why the first contact of UOL Cars with the model was the way you see (or rather not see) in the photo gallery.

What’s up?

Jeep says the package labeled T270 delivers 185 hp when fueled with ethanol and 180 hp if running on gasoline, both at 5,750 rpm. The maximum torque is 27.5 kgfm regardless of the fuel chosen, starting at 1,750 rpm.

The manufacturer reports acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.7 seconds with ethanol and 9.9 seconds if the fuel is gasoline. The maximum speed is 202 km/h with ethanol and 200 km/h with gasoline. Consumption numbers were not released.

The 1.3 engine will be the only engine available in the SUV, retiring at once the 1.8 flex of the e.torQ family and the 2.0 turbodiesel of 170 hp. In the case of this second, Jeep claims that the set accounted for less than 10% of the range’s sales mix.

The only legacy of diesel models is the 9-speed automatic transmission, offered in versions equipped with 4×4 drive. Configurations with 4×2 traction use the 6-speed automatic transmission that already equipped the Renegade flex.

Our first contact with the model took place aboard a Renegade Trailhawk at Circuito dos Cristas, located in Curvelo (MG). But most of the course was done on an off-road track that had been heavily hit by heavy rain in the previous days.

There was also a very brief opportunity to assess the performance of the T270 engine on asphalt and dirt. The ensemble was very pleased by the agile responses, especially in the speed retakes – Achilles’ heel of the old 1.8 engine. However, more detailed impressions of the engine’s behavior will remain for a future occasion.

What’s New in Design

Front will have very discreet changes in the design of the bumper Image: Disclosure

The camouflage skillfully concealed the changes made to the car’s design. However, a more thorough analysis indicates where the changes are.

At the front, the headlights preserve the round shape that refers to Jeep classics. They change the reflectors, which bring full LED lighting in the more expensive versions – like the Trailhawk that we evaluated. She is the only one who has the hooks painted in red for towing, both on the front and on the back.

The bumpers should bring subtle changes, especially at the rear. The front piece seems to have gained more volume, but again, the disguise made it difficult to conclude even a few millimeters away. What is clearer is the design of the front grille, which preserves the seven vertical air intakes, but seems to be more pronounced – as with the Commander.

Flashlights bring new horizontal themed lenses Image: Disclosure

The Jeep designers didn’t mess with the shape of the flashlights either. However, the lenses will have the updated design with more horizontal elements in place of the ‘X’ that referred to the fuel tanks attached to old military jeeps. The trunk lid appears to be the same as before.

In measurements, the new Renegade is 3 cm longer than its predecessor. Height, width and wheelbase have not been modified.

Unfortunately, Jeep has not released the production of any kind of cabin image. The concern was so great that they placed a cloth cover on top of the instrument panel and asked kindly not to point cameras inside the Renegade.

Even so, we managed to unravel some details of the SUV. Borrowed from Compass, the digital instrument panel is one of the new features. Another novelty coming from the bigger cousin was the three-spoke steering wheel with a more sober design. The media center remains in the same place (ie on the center console) and there have been no changes to the air conditioning controls or the design of the air conditioning vents.

off-road prowess

The youngest of the Jeep showed enough resourcefulness to overcome difficult obstacles, such as an egg box (an exercise in which the car goes through several holes arranged sequentially to force the body to twist) and a very deep mud pit.

In addition to features such as downhill speed control, each of the four off-road driving modes was tried out during the ride.

The most aggressive settings are Snow/Mud and Rock, which adopts more permissive parameters for stability control in the first mode and disables the system in the second. Differential lock also acts more intensely in the most radical adjustment to overcome rocks and toughest obstacles.

The versions with 4×2 traction, on the other hand, bring the TC+ system, an abbreviation for Traction Control Plus. The feature is already used in other models of the Stellantis group, such as the Fiat Strada and Toro and the Jeep Compass. In short, it kicks in when one of the wheels loses traction, disabling conventional traction control and intensifying the performance of the differential lock. With all this, the system can distribute the torque to the wheel that is in a critical situation and the vehicle manages to overcome the obstacle.

more security

Jeep executives didn’t reveal much detail about the content of each version. However, Alexandre Aquino, responsible for the Brand Jeep in Brazil, anticipated that the Renegade will be sold “with at least 6 airbags” since the entry configuration.

UOL Cars can claim that the more expensive versions of the Renegade (Limited and Trailhawk in the current nomenclature) will be optionally sold with the package of driving assistance known as ADAS (from Advanced Driver Assistant Systems, something like “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems” in English .

This package offers items such as adaptive autopilot (which accelerates or brakes the vehicle according to pre-set distance and speed), stay in lane assistant with trajectory correction, frontal collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

And the prices?

If Jeep didn’t want to disclose much information about the new Renegade, it’s clear that prices weren’t revealed either.

Considering that the current model starts at around R$100,000, it will not be surprising to expect an increase in prices. Something around R$105,000 to R$110,000 in the entry-level version seems likely, going up to R$190,000 in the Trailhawk configuration.

If equipped with all the options, the ‘complete’ Renegade could approach the house of R$ 200 thousand, being just above the Compass Limited equipped with the same engine.

This and other mysteries must be resolved by Jeep soon, as the company has promised to reveal new information before the official debut of the SUV.

