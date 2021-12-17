New Unimed Ceará institutional campaign brings poet Bráulio Bessa as protagonist – Metro

Born and raised in the city of Alto Santo, a municipality in the Vale do Jaguaribe region, poet Bráulio Bessa today gathers a legion of fans, who go beyond the borders of the Northeast. The artist is the protagonist of Unimed Ceará’s new institutional campaign for 2022.

The health plan operator’s new communication has as its main motto the phrase “Caring well is taking care of our interior” and intends to increase access to health care for residents of the interior macro-regions and reinforce a closer and more differentiated look at Ceará as a whole , accompanying investments regarding the network structure, products and services.

The media plan also foresees insertions on the web and in mass communication vehicles, such as radio, TV and printed newspapers, in addition to influential marketing actions and other solutions, such as outdoor media.

“Being closer and closer to the people of Ceará. That has been our purpose. We understand that access to health is everyone’s right and it is our role to focus on this public from the interior, offering them not only products and services, but all the necessary care and attention. Decentralizing our work across the State’s macro-regions has been our priority and one of our biggest challenges that requires investments that go far beyond infrastructure”, says the president of Unimed Ceará, Darival Bringel de Olinda.

Also according to the manager, the campaign will prioritize the construction of new Comprehensive Health Care clinics, such as the one that will be expanded in Fortaleza, in the building where the headquarters of the former Ibeu Ceará were located, on Rua Nogueira Acioli.

Several other operations will be carried out to cover different places in partnerships with major allies of the Federation of Unimeds of the State of Ceará, such as in the region of Vale do Jaguaribe, Crateús, Pecém and Centro Sul do Ceará.

“Unimed Crateús, for example, has an emergency service (in expansion), which has increasingly expanded its operations, benefiting our customers in that region. In Limoeiro, the Vale do Jaguaribe Hospital (expanding) has also given full support and, in addition, that municipality also has our Clinic for Comprehensive Health Care, with a focus on the new care model of working in prevention and promotion. of health. In the Pecém region, we have a Polyclinic that should soon have its structure expanded. Work has also started for the construction of a Hospital in the Center South of Ceará, in the city of Iguatu”, says Darival.

The operator wants to build a culture of comprehensive care, with a focus on prevention and health promotion, also covering physical, emotional and social issues, which directly affect the patient’s quality of life and well-being.

Founded in 1985, Unimed Ceará seeks to promote Medical Cooperatives by strengthening affiliates and providing services as a Health Plan Operator, with sustainable practices and humanized service, facilitating customer access in clinics, hospitals and doctors’ offices in their cities themselves.

The operator has continually invested more in technology and innovation. An example of this is telehealth, operated by a multidisciplinary and virtual team. In the search for “eye to eye”, through the screens, the cooperative performs practices for patients to develop self-knowledge skills of their bodies, so that they know how to identify diseases and prioritize well-being.

