Neymar and Messi playing in the League of Nations against European teams? We checked! | international football

This Friday, former player Zbigniew Boniek, one of the Uefa vice-presidents, declared in an interview to the Polish press what has been circulating in the offices of South American football for a few days: the ten teams of Conmebol will compete in the League of Nations together with the Europeans . The statement cheered football fans on social media, who already dream of Messi and Neymar playing on European soil with the shirts of Argentina and Brazil, respectively.

However, the idea is difficult to implement. As Boniek himself recognized in the interview he gave:

– In what format would it be? We are still working on it. The game schedule for national teams is restricted, so there is no way to change it – said the director.

Far beyond a friendly: Uefa and Conmebol are even studying a League of Nations together

According to a plan discussed this week between directors of the two confederations, six South American teams would enter Serie A of the Nations League (which would go from the current 16 members to 22) and the other four would enter Serie B.

Uefa and Conmebol versus the biennial World Cup

The idea of ​​a joint Nations League between Uefa and Conmebol arises in the context of a war that unites these two confederations against FIFA and its plan to hold the World Cup every two years.

In an exclusive interview, FIFA manager defends the World Cup every two years: “It would make football less unequal”

FIFA publishes research showing support for the World Cup every two years

Uefa and Conmebol are against the idea because it would devalue their own competitions (Copa America and Euro). The movement of the two entities aims to make it clear to FIFA that, in the event of insisting on a biennial World Cup, they would be willing to boycott the Cup and organize their own tournaments.

This Monday, FIFA promotes a seminar among its 211 member countries to discuss once again changes in the world football calendar. Watching the scenes of the next chapters…