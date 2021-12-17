The most anticipated movie of the year, Spider-Man: No Return Home, is already making the biggest success and promises to be one of the biggest box-offices in the history of cinema, but not everyone had a happy ending when they saw the film.

Fans flocked to see the movie Spider-Man: No Return Home at Cinépolis do Norte Shopping in the zone North of Natal, but a technical problem prevented the screening of the film in its preview, which was sold out, which left the audience extremely upset.

According to the portal 96, the technical problem happened in the first session of the evening at 7 pm, everyone was inside the movie theater and only after everyone entered and were already waiting an hour for the film to start, were they informed that the film could not be shown, because the Movie file was corrupted.

With that, a part of the audience that was in the room tried to invade other sessions already in progress, the mall’s security guards were called and the PM had to be called to avoid further damage, in videos circulating on the internet, several fans appear offending and attacking the cinema network. The PM of Natal informed that only warnings were enough to calm the public.

Spider-Man: No Return Home opens in theaters today.