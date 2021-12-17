North Korea tries to hide public executions from abroad – News

North Korea has continued to carry out public executions in recent years, but is trying to do so more discreetly to prevent spills to the outside that could further damage the regime’s image, revealed the Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG), an organization based in Seoul.

The TJWG analyzed satellite imagery and collected eyewitness information from 23 public executions carried out during the Kim Jong-un era. He assumed power a decade ago, after his father’s death in December 2011.

The witnesses, who fled North Korea, reported that the executions had taken place in places heavily guarded by authorities to prevent any information from leaking, the TJWG said in a report released on Wednesday.

“In recent years, North Korea appears to be strategically selecting places far away from the border zone to commit these murders,” said the NGO, which is trying to document human rights abuses and bring victims to justice.

“The oversight and control of the public gathered at these events is strengthened to prevent information from public executions leaking out of the country. Our findings suggest that Kim’s regime pays more attention to human rights issues in response to increased international scrutiny “, complete.

The testimonies of these dissidents are virtually impossible to independently verify due to North Korea’s tight control over access to its population and its archives.

Ahyeong Park, the lead author of the report, notes that the organization carefully assessed the consistency of these statements and selected only the most credible.

Pyongyang has long been accused of committing state murders to instill fear in the population. Its leader has in the past condemned some high-ranking advisers, such as his powerful uncle Jang Song Thaek, in 2013.

North Korea guarantees respect for human rights and claims that the accusations made by the dissidents are “liars”.

According to the TJWG report, seven of the executions were due to the distribution of videos from South Korea. This material is prohibited in North Korea.

The organization also reports that the near-total closure of North Korea’s borders during the pandemic has significantly reduced information coming from the country. This made it difficult to document the human rights abuses that may have been committed during this period.

Another NGO, Human Rights Watch, accused Kim, on Thursday (16), of “isolating the country more than ever” with “unnecessary and extreme measures”.