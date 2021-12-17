Note from Anvisa — Portuguese (Brazil)

In relation to the statements of the President of the Republic during live on social media this Thursday, December 16, 2021, the National Health Surveillance Agency communicates:

Anvisa, an agency of the Brazilian State, comes to public informing that its work environment is free from internal pressures and averse to external pressures.

The public service carried out here, with regard to vaccine analysis, is based on science and offers the Ministry of Health, the manager of the National Immunization Plan (PNI), safe, effective and quality options.

In October of this year, after its directors and its staff received death threats and all sorts of criminal acts by agents antivacine, in the scope of vaccination for children, this National Agency finds itself in the focus and target of violent political activism.

Anvisa is a leader in transparency in administrative acts and all its resolutions are direct or indirectly linked to the name of all our servers, in one way or another.

Anvisa is always ready to meet demands for information, but it repudiates and vehemently rejects any threat, explicit or veiled, that come to embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities it’s the sustenance for our lives and families: our job, which is to protect the health of the citizen.

Antonio Barra Torres, CEO

Meiruze Sousa Freitas, director

Cristiane Rose Jourdan Gomes, director

Romison Rodrigues Mota, director