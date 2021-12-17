According to official information, the QR Code Fixed, generating ease and speed at no cost to the corporate client. Nubank announced the Fixed QR Code, a novelty for the PJ Account customer, along with the new Pix billing screen.

Nubank: Fixed QR Code and new Pix billing screen

According to official information from fintech, Nubank listened to its customers and its Legal Account now offers a fixed QR Code with no defined value.

This is a practical tool, as the customer no longer needs to create a QR Code or charge for each payment they will receive. Thus, as informed by Nubank, now the customer can only create a fixed QR Code to receive payments of any amount via pix whenever you need.

How it works?

According to Nubank, the Fixed QR Code operation is simple. Click “Charge”, select “Transfer by Pix” and then click the “Don’t specify a value” option. After clicking on this option, you will have access to a fixed QR Code that you can use to receive payments of any amount.

How does the customer pay?

According to fintech, the process is simple for everyone involved. The customer simply scans the code with his cell phone, using the QR Code option in the preferred bank’s application, and enters the payment amount. Therefore, you, as a company, receive the money immediately, without paying any fees.

Keep your app up to date

Nubank enforces that the customer must always keep their application up to date in order to have access. In addition, fintech enforces that it is also necessary to have a random Pix key registered. To register, it’s simple: go to Pix Area > Register or bring keys > Random key.

New Pix billing screen in Nubank PJ account app

In addition to the Fixed QR Code, Nubank also brings the new Pix billing screen in Nubank’s PJ account. According to official information, it is even easier to receive instant payments directly to your account at no cost, any day and time.

The process is simple! You create a charge for the app and send it to your customers as you prefer: Pix Copy and Paste, Pix QR Code or billing link.

How to generate a Pix charge on Nubank PJ account?

According to official information from fintech, on the home screen of the Nubank PJ account, click on “Charge”; select “Pix Transfer”; inform the amount of the charge. so name the collection; write a description for who will receive the charge and click on “Generate charge”. Therefore, simply choose a way to share the charge with your customer: the Pix Copia e Cola code, a charge link (which contains both the QR Code and the Pix Copia e Cola code) or the QR Code.

Pix Copia e Cola streamlines the online sales process

fintech points out that for sales of the e-commerce Pix Copia e Cola is one of the best options, as the customer only needs to copy and paste the code into the bank’s app. Certainly, Nubank is geared towards delivering innovation to its client, as it is one of the most innovative companies in the financial market today.