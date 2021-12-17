Nubank reinvents checks and offers various discounts

Nubank announced today (16) a novelty that will undoubtedly win over many of its customers. With the name of WOWs book, the action transforms the old checkbook into a series of benefits, a reinvention of what was one of the most used payment methods until the 2000s.

Made in limited edition, the WOWs Book is the only possible checkbook that Nubank could release. Its sheets are purple and contain discount vouchers from several companies, such as iFood, Uber and C&A, as well as benefits at Lojinha do Nu and a series of additional experiences, such as word searches, stickers and even interactivity via Augmented Reality technology.

But how do you get a WOWs Book?

Available exclusively to Nubank customers, the limited edition of the WOWs Book can be purchased at Lojinha do Nu for the symbolic price of R$1.00; in other words, the WOW Booklet is practically free. Similar to what is usually done with the delivery of checkbooks, these rare units will be delivered to the address indicated by the customer in an envelope that also refers to the traditional one.

According to Isabela Abbes, Nubank’s brand director, the WOW Booklet is a way to celebrate the end of the year with customers and to present them with another unusual experience. “Reinvention has always been part of Nubank’s DNA, so there’s nothing better than redefining an obsolete symbol of financial life to celebrate and surprise our customers – this time, with a WOW experience made on a larger scale.”

WOW experiences

WOW emerged in Nubank’s service team as a way to further humanize the relationship with customers and surprise them, with a service that goes beyond expectations. These are initiatives that are born spontaneously, with the sending of gifts and handwritten letters according to the connection that the attendant had with the customer during calls on different channels.

Image: Nubank blog.