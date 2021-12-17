Nunes Marques asks for a decision from the plenary and interrupts the virtual trial of the vaccine’s passport | Politics

Eight ministers had already voted in the virtual plenary, all in favor of the requirement. The votes of Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques were lacking. The deadline for inserting votes in the electronic system of the virtual plenary ended at 23:59 on Thursday.

STF forms a majority due to vaccination passport and quarantine requirement for those who do not have proof

With the request of Nunes Marques, the case will have to be analyzed by the in-person plenary of the STF – which should only take place next year. The Supreme performs this Friday the last week before the end of the year recess.

While the case is not judged by the physical plenary, the individual decision of the rapporteur, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who responded to a request from the Rede Sustentabilidade party and determined the presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid for entry into the country, will remain in effect.

Until the suspension of the trial, seven ministers had voted to endorse the vote of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, maintaining the passport requirement.

By Barroso’s decision, if they do not present proof of vaccination when returning, Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazil who traveled abroad after December 14 must:

  • confirm the negative Covid-19 test;
  • do a 5-day quarantine, which will only end with a new negative test.

Vaccine passport: understand the determinations of the STF minister Luís Roberto Barroso

