Nunes Marques asks for prominence in judgment of vaccine passport at STF

Minister Nunes Marques, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), asked for a spotlight, this Thursday (16), during the trial in the virtual plenary on the mandatory use of the vaccine passport for every foreign traveler who disembarks in Brazil.

When a minister asks to be highlighted in the virtual plenary, the case is sent to the physical plenary of the STF starting from scratch, with the manifestation of the parties, vote of the rapporteur and each of the ministers.

The session held in a virtual environment had already formed a majority, with 8 votes to 0. The rapporteur Luís Roberto Barroso, and the ministers Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes, Luiz Fux, Rosa Weber, Carmen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski and Toffoli days.

With the decision of Nunes Marques, the opinion of Barroso, of December 11, which determined the adoption of the vaccine passport as part of an action proposed by the Rede Sustentabilidade party, is currently valid.

In the decision, Barroso declares that “in a country like Brazil, where the authorities face difficulties even in monitoring prisoners with electronic ankle bracelets, quarantine must be understood with relative value and applied with extreme caution.”

If the traveler has not been vaccinated, a mandatory five-day quarantine is established, followed by an RT-PCR test to detect the disease after the isolation period. For Barroso, “it is up to the health authorities to regulate the monitoring and consequences of non-compliance with such determinations”.

“Travelers who do not have proof of vaccination, whose application of the last dose or single dose has occurred at least fourteen days before the date of departure, may enter Brazilian territory, provided they agree to perform quarantine in Brazilian territory”, declared.

Only those dispensed for medical reasons or those who come from a country where there is proven no vaccine available or for exceptional humanitarian reasons will be exempt from presenting the vaccine passport.