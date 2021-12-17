NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 may have versions with 4GB and 8GB

Each SKU must have different numbers of CUDA Colors

since the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 came to light through rumors, there is an impasse over whether it is 4GB or 8GB of memory. the leaker Kopite7kimi I said now that there will be both versions with different amount of VRAM. In his tweet, he corrects information he himself gave in November regarding the chip to be used.

Each GPU will deliver different levels of performance. According to the leaker, the RTX 4GB, based on the GPU GA106-140, must have 2304 CUDA colors, while the 8GB variant (GA106-150) must come with 2560 cores. The leaker’s correction in his tweet indicates that NVIDIA must have given up on the GA107 chip, the same one that equips the RTX 3050 mobile. Variants of the GA106 chip equip the RTX 3060 for both desktop and mobile.

When there was still talk of an RTX 3050 using the GA107 GPU, rumors indicated that the video card would have 3072 CUDA colors. If we take this information as real, it would be a significant decrease in the number of cores. There is also the possibility that this SKU using the GA107 chip with 3072 cores is reserved for a possible RTX 3050 Ti. The two variants of the RTX 3050 would be something similar to the GTX 1060 6GB and 3GB.



– Continues after advertising –

As we’ve already mentioned here in other news on the subject, the RTX 3050 will come to compete with both AMD’s entry-level and Radeon RX 6400, how much with the Intel Arc A350. A possible RTX 3050 Ti would face the also unconfirmed RX 6500 XT. The hope for the renewal of input video cards is in the hands of these possible GPUs, as the current situation has taken the RX 6600 and RTX 3060 from the position that cards in this segment occupied in other generations.

We are close to CES 2022 and the giants AMD, Intel and NVIDIA will have their events on January 4th and there is an expectation that these entry-level graphics cards will be introduced. Although they can be an outlet for those who still have a tired and dated GPU, the difficult situation of the industry should not facilitate access to them.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz