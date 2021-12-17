Ômicron multiplies 70 times faster but is less severe | Health

Reproduction/ University of Hong Kong Hong Kong Scientists Reveal Microscope Image of Ômicron Variant

The Ômicron variant multiplies about 70 times faster than Delta and the original Covid-19 strain in tissue samples collected from the bronchi, which may explain its rapid transmission, according to a study by the University of Hong Kong. In contrast, the researchers found that it grew ten times slower in lung tissue, suggesting less disease severity.

The results support initial observations from doctors in South Africa, where the variant was discovered. Initial data indicate that Ômicron is transmitted at greater speed from one person to another, but it does not damage lung tissue as much as previous strains.

The study, led by Michael Chan Chi-wai, is being peer-reviewed for publication in a scientific journal. According to the leader of the research, the result needs to be interpreted with caution since the serious illness is determined not only by the speed with which the virus replicates, but also by the immune response of a person.

“By infecting many more people, a very infectious virus can cause more serious illness and death, although the virus itself may be less pathogenic,” Chan said in a statement.

The authors note that because the variant may partially evade immunity from vaccines and previous infections, “the overall threat from Ômicron is likely to be very significant.”

The study compared Ômicron with Delta and the original Covid-19 strains. Within 24 hours of infection, the new variant was observed to multiply 70 times more than the others in the bronchi, although its replication in lung tissue was less efficient, about ten times slower.

The findings, as in other recent work showing that Ômicron infects cells more easily, add that the variant may be intrinsically more transmissible, in addition to escaping existing immunity.