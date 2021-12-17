Ômicron multiplies more in airway tissue than in lung, study says

Large differences in the efficiency with which Ômicron and other coronavirus variants multiply may help predict the effects of the new variant, the researchers said on Wednesday.

Compared to the Delta variant, Ômicron multiplies 70 times faster in airway tissues, which can facilitate spread from person to person, they said.

But in lung tissues, Ômicron reproduces 10 times slower than the original version of the coronavirus, which can contribute to less serious illnesses.

A formal study of the findings is under peer review for publication and has not been released by the research team.

In a statement released by the University of Hong Kong, study leader Dr. Michael Chan Chi-wai said that “it is important to note that the severity of disease in humans is not only determined by the replication of the virus” but also by the response. immune response to infection, which sometimes evolves into life-threatening inflammation.

Chan added: “By infecting many more people, a very infectious virus can cause more serious illness and death, even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic.

Therefore, taking into account our recent studies showing that the Ômicron variant can partially escape immunity from past vaccines and infections, the overall threat of the Ômicron variant is likely to be very significant.”

Omicron “grabs” cells more tightly

A structural model of how the Ômicron variant binds to cells and antibodies sheds light on its behavior and will help design neutralizing antibodies, according to researchers.

Using computer models of the spike protein on the Ômicron’s surface, they analyzed the molecular interactions that occur when the spike clings to a cell-surface protein called ACE2 – the virus’s gateway to the cell.

Metaphorically, the original virus had a handshake with ACE2, but the Ômicron squeeze “looks more like a couple holding hands with fingers intertwined,” said Joseph Lubin of Rutgers University in New Jersey.

The “molecular anatomy” of this link could help explain how Omicron mutations cooperate to help infect cells, Lubin added.

The research team also modeled the spike with different classes of antibodies trying to attack it. Antibodies attack from different angles, “as if the defense of a football team could attack whoever has the ball,” with one person grabbing from behind, another from the front, explained Lubin.

Some antibodies “appear to be shaken” while others are likely to remain effective. Booster doses increase antibody levels, resulting in “more advocates,” which can offset, to some extent, “lower adherence of an individual antibody,” Lubin said.

The findings, published Monday on the bioRxiv website prior to peer review, need to be verified “particularly with samples from people’s real world.”

“Although our predictions of molecular structure are by no means a final word on Ômicron, (hopefully) they will allow for a faster and more effective response from the global community,” said the researcher.