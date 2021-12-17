Ômicron spreads across the US, fearing a new wave in January – International

WASHINGTON – The spread of the new Ômicron variant could bring a new wave of chaos, threatening to drain health workers who are already fighting the rise in the pandemic caused by the Delta variant. the American president, Joe Biden, warned this Thursday, 16, that the strain should spread much faster and warned the population to get vaccinated or take the booster dose. “We are facing a winter (North hemisphere) of serious illnesses and deaths for the unvaccinated”, said the president.

The White House insists there is no need for lockdowns because vaccines are available and appear to offer protection against the virus. But even if Ômicron is milder than Delta, it could disarm some of the tools available to save lives and put immunocompromised and elderly people at risk as it moves rapidly across the United States.

“The Delta outbreak is ongoing and actually accelerating. And on top of that, we still have the Ômicron outbreak,” said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, who monitors coronavirus variants for a Harvard School of Medicine survey. “This is alarming because our hospitals are already full. The teams are exhausted.”

exponential spread

More likely, experts say, an outbreak of Ômicron is already underway in the US, and the new variant will outpace the country’s ability to track it. Based on samples collected last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that Ômicron represents 3% of the coronaviruses sequenced in the country.

Percentages vary by region, with the highest incidence area being New York at 13%. Harvard experts, however, say those numbers are underestimated because Ômicron is spreading so quickly that polls can’t keep up.

Globally, more than 75 countries have reported cases of covid caused by Ômicron. In the US, 36 states have detected the new strain. Meanwhile, the incidence of the Delta variant is increasing in many places, with epicenters in the Northeast and Midwest.

Faced with infections, universities are abruptly ending classes in final exam weeks. The basketball (NBA) and hockey (NHL) leagues had to postpone matches, and the football (NFL) had its worst pandemic outbreak in a two-day period, with dozens of players infected.

mutations worry

Scientists around the world are still trying to decipher Ômicron, which has a large number of worrying mutations in important regions of its genetic structure that could affect how the strain spreads. The speed with which the number of cases doubles, known as “doubling time”, can provide a preview of the consequences in the coming weeks.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said preliminary data indicates that Ômicron is more transmissible than Delta, with a “doubling time” of approximately two days. Anthony Fauci, the top specialist in infectious diseases in the US, said there is still no need for a specific booster dose to fight the strain. The two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines still appear to offer considerable protection against hospitalizations, Fauci said./ AP

