Ômicron: what are the symptoms of the new variant compared to the previous ones

Sore throat, sore muscles, especially in the lower back, stuffy nose, stomach problems and loose stools are possible signs of the new variant, preliminary data indicate

Scientists around the world have been studying in detail the omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus that has been spreading at a rapid pace in several countries.

In South Africa, where it was first detected, it now accounts for over 90% of new infections. In London, UK, half of the newly reported cases are already caused by omicron.

Some findings have already been made, including that omicron is significantly more contagious, but much remains to be discovered about this new variant.

