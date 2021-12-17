Palmeiras and Inter talk about ‘meganegotiation’

Palmeiras is interested in Yuri Alberto, from Inter, and Luiz Adriano can be offered for negotiation by the center forward colorado

THE palm trees is interested in the attacker Yuri Alberto, of International, and talks with Colorado through the center forward, in a possible “meganegotiation” involving money and a “bundle” of athletes.

The information was first published by UOL and confirmed by ESPN.com.br.

The name of Yuri Alberto meets the profile described by the new president of Alviverde, Leila Pereira, who said Thursday that the Palestinian team will not bet on experienced “medallions”, but on young people with good potential for resale in the future.

The Inter hitter is valued for the good season, in which he scored 19 goals and gave 4 assists in 55 games, and hiring would require a great effort from Verdão – even because teams from abroad, like zenith, from Russia, also showed interest in the athlete.

That’s why, in the model discussed between the clubs at the moment, there is an amount of money plus the insertion of players who would serve Colorado.

Yuri Alberto during Internacional training, in August 2020 Ricardo Duarte/SC International

According to the ESPN.com.br, forward Luiz Adriano, revealed by the team from Rio Grande do Sul, is one of the names in the package.

Other athletes with little space in Palestra Itália, such as defender Kuscevic, left-back Victor Luís and defensive midfielder Matheus Fernandes, are also options that may enter into the negotiation.

The conversation interests both parties, as Verdão wants new strikers, preferably young and with resale potential, while Inter wants to considerably strengthen their squad to make a good 2022, after a disappointing 2021.

While chatting for Yuri Alberto, Palmeiras is also moving on another front and has been hiring Rafael Navarro, from Botafogo.

In the case of Navarro, however, the situation was simpler, as the athlete is at the end of his contract in General Severiano and should arrive for free at Palestra Itália.