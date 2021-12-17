Palmeiras defeats River Plate, but does not advance to the Brasil Ladies Cup final

THE palm trees failed to qualify for the final of the Brasil Ladies Cup. This Thursday, for the last round of the first phase, the team faced the River Plate-ARG and won by 4-0. However, as they needed a victory by six goals to advance to the final, they ended up saying goodbye to the competition in second place in Group A, with seven points, behind only Santos.

Verdão was on top from the start and dominated the main attacking moves, but ended up failing in the submissions. After a lot of pressure, Palestrinas took the lead in the 39th minute of the first half, when Julia Bianchi took a free kick in the area for Thais to come up and head in the net.

In the second stage, Palmeiras came back creating more dangers and extended the advantage in the first minute. After a wrong exit by River Plate’s goalkeeper, Carol Baiana received a pass at the entrance to the area and played for cover to score the second. The Brazilians managed to score the third shortly after, but the assistant was offside and the goal was disallowed.

The Palestrinas did not give up and continued trying to build the result they were looking for. At 35, Ottilia took advantage of the ball in the area to score the third. Later, at 44, Bruna Calderan received a cross and scored the fourth. However, the team failed to hit the net twice more in the remaining time and was out of the competition final.

