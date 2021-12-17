Palmeiras fan revolts on social network with delivery of Netshoes

A Palmeiras fan revolted with the sporting goods company Netshoes on their social networks this Thursday afternoon (16). On Twitter, Edson shared the moment when he opened a box with the Palestinian uniform and saw the words ‘No Mundial’ in place of the shirt customization.

According to Edson, the uniform should arrive at the residence with the name ‘Chico’ and would be given as a gift to someone else. In addition to the provocation, the shirt arrived without a number, while it should have been featured with the number 10, a number used by Luiz Adriano throughout the season.

– Hello Netshoes! What do you have to tell me about a shirt from Palmeiras that I bought on your website, and that you sent me with the personalization “WITHOUT WORLD”, and I asked for “10 – CHICO”, ​​because it was a gift? What have your customers become? – Said the fan.

As a result, the supporter also published a photo of the order receipt, highlighting the company’s error.

– I may be wrong, but I believe that the company has a link with the clubs so that it can sell its official products. And follow print proving my request in fact – concluded.

Remember that in data published by Jornal Lance! in February 2021, they showed that Palmeiras was the second most sought after and sold shirt of the last season, second only to Flamengo in both categories.

Wanted by the report of OUR LECTURE, Netshoes did not respond about what happened until the publication of the article. Palmeiras also did not comment on the case.

