Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG should be seeded in the Libertadores draw; see pots | liberators

On Friday, Conmebol released the ranking of clubs for 2022. This list is important because it determines the division of pots in the draws for the Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. palm trees, Flamengo and Atlético-MG should be seeded in the main competition on the continent, although the entity has yet to confirm.

By ranking, Athletico-PR would also be head of key. However, in the last editions of Libertadores, the South American champion always entered pot 2. Conmebol has not confirmed whether it will keep this rule.

The draws for the preliminary round of Libertadores and the first stage of the Sudamericana are scheduled for next Monday, December 20, at 12:00 pm (GMT). The main competition starts on the week of February 9, 2022, and the South American competition starts on the week of April 6th. The draw for the group stage will only take place on March 23, after the conclusion of the preliminary stage.

The Conmebol ranking has River Plate in first place, followed by Palmeiras, Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Grêmio. The top-10 also has Nacional, Penãrol, Santos, Atlético Nacional and Independiente. Grêmio, Santos and Independiente failed to qualify for the Libertadores, and the Colombian team is in the preliminary round.

Six teams compete in the Liberta preliminary round: Bolívar, Barcelona (EQU), Olímpia, Universidad César Vallejo, Montevideo City Torque and Deportivo Lara. The second phase features three of these most Estudiantes teams, The Strongest, Fluminense, America-MG, Audax Italiano, Everton (CHI), Atlético Nacional, Universidad Católica, Guaraní (PAR), Universitário, Plaza Colonia and Monagas.

The Rio Tricolor and the Minas Gerais team cannot face each other. For the group stage, Conmebol still does not confirm, but if it maintains the regulation used in previous years, clubs from the same country can only face each other if one of them has left the previous stage.

Given the sanitary restrictions in Paraguay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, representatives of clubs and national associations will not be allowed to participate in the draws at Conmebol headquarters.

CHECK THE LIBERTADORES GROUPS’ POT

POT 1

palm trees

river plate

Boca Juniors

Flamengo

National-URU

Peñarol

Atlético-MG

Cerro Porteño

POT 2

Athletic-PR

freed

Independent of the Valley

Catholic University

Emelec

Corinthians

lap

Velez Sarsfield

POT 3

Sporting Crystal

Bragantino

Deportivo Tachira

Alianza Lima

Colon

tolima

Caracas

Millionaires or Deportivo Cali

POT 4

Always Ready

Tallers

Independent Oil

strength

Previous stage classified

Previous stage classified

Previous stage classified

Previous stage classified