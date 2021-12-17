Palmeiras is close to the signing of striker Rafael Navarro, from Botafogo

Rafael Navarro is in the final stretch of his contract and will not renew with Botafogo, having the situation well underway with Palmeiras

THE palm trees approached this Thursday (16) the signing of the striker Rafael Navarro, 21 years old, of the Botafogo.

The center forward, who is in the final stretch of his contract and will not renew with the Rio de Janeiro team, has a situation well underway with Alviverde, who are looking for a “9 shirt” for next season.

The information was first published by the newspaper. The day and confirmed by ESPN.com.br.

Navarro was one of the great highlights of Botafogo last season, being decisive in winning the Serie B title and returning to the elite of national football.

He closed 2021 with 16 goals and 10 assists in 48 matches for the General Severiano club.

Rafael Navarro celebrates the conquest of Serie B by Botafogo Vitor Silva/Botafogo

In recent months, Botafogo tried to settle its contract renewal, but was unsuccessful.

Now, the athlete is very close to arriving for free at Palestra Itália to compete with Ron, Deyverson and Luiz Adriano in command of the alviverde attack.

Revealed at the base of the Fluminense, Rafael also played for Atlético-GO before arriving at Botafogo, the team in which he started to stand out in 2020.

The hiring of Navarro meets the profile described by the new president of Alviverde, Leila Pereira, who said Thursday that the Palestinian team will not bet on experienced “medallions”, but on young people with good potential for resale in the future.