Palmeiras is interested in Yuri Alberto and considers making a proposal to Internacional | football

Palmeiras is interested in Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, and is considering making a move by the player in this transfer window.

The club has expressed its intention and is now in contact with the player’s representatives and Colorado to understand if it is possible to submit a proposal to sign him.

At the age of 20, Yuri Alberto scored 19 goals last season for Inter, including 12 in the Campeonato Brasileiro – he was the team’s top scorer in the competition. Verdão’s interest was disclosed by Uol and confirmed by ge.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul has already received polls for the center forward, such as Zenit, from Russia. The expectation is that Inter will not release it for less than 20 million euros (R$ 128 million). He has a contract until the middle of 2025.

This appreciation of Yuri Alberto is what makes Palmeiras be cautious when deciding to invest for him. The center forward fits the profile of reinforcements that the new president Leila Pereira wants: young, with technical potential and capacity to sell in the future. But it would require a high investment.

