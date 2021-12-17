Palmeiras opens conversations with Inter by Yuri Alberto

THE palm trees keeps moving in the market and seeks to reinforce the attack. One of the targets is Yuri Alberto, center forward revealed by saints and that defends the International.

Information regarding Palmeiras’ interest in the 20-year-old player was initially published by UOL and confirmed by Sports Gazette. The club alviverde, in fact, has already opened talks with Internacional to discuss the attacker.

Initially, the idea of ​​Palmeiras is to offer an amount of money and complete it with a package of players who lost prestige with Abel Ferreira. The coach will remain at the club in 2022, as confirmed by Leila Pereira.

Among the athletes that can be involved in the negotiation is Luiz Adriano. The shirt 10 of Palmeiras was revealed by Inter and saw its relationship with the Palmeiras fans wear out over the year. If the contract with the club alviverde is valid until June 2023.







Palmeiras is interested in Yuri Alberto and opens conversations with Internacional (Photo: SILVIO AVILA / POOL / AFP) Photo: Throw!

Palmeiras knows that negotiating with Yuri Alberto will not be simple, as the center forward is closely followed by European clubs, having a high market value. The well-structured sports project of Verdão, two-time Libertadores champion, is an asset in the negotiation.

Since joining Inter in August last year, Yuri Alberto has played 84 games and scored 30 goals. Colorado dropped in performance throughout 2021 and did not qualify for the next edition of Libertadores.