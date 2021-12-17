Palmeiras seeks information on Wesley Moraes’ conditions and wins competition from Inter and São Paulo

THE palm trees keep an eye on hiring the striker Wesley Moraes, which is in the Club Brugge but belongs to Aston Villa.

Verdão, via representative, sought out the Belgian club to find out about the 25-year-old player’s physical condition.

In contact with the Sports Gazette, Wesley’s fatigue ensured that the player did not receive any official proposal, but Palmeiras and São Paulo showed interest in the athlete a few days ago, and the International also entered the “contest” by the attacker.

Verdão is further ahead compared to its competitors.

Wesley is on loan at Brugge and his contract with the Belgian club runs until June 2022. With Villa, the club that owns his rights, his contract lasts until June 2024.

At 25, Wesley has built virtually his entire career in Europe. After a quick spell at AS Trencin, from Slovakia, he moved to Brugge, where he stayed for four seasons and stood out with 38 goals in 136 commitments.

Wesley Moraes during a friendly between Aston Villa and Stoke City Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

In 2019, it was sold to Aston Villa for 25 million euros (about R$ 160 million), being the most expensive contract in the history of the Birmingham club.

After a promising start in England, Wesley suffered a serious knee ligament injury, having been out of action for about a year.

Since returning, however, the attacker still hasn’t managed to score a good streak. He played four times for Villa and was loaned to Brugge, where he has only appeared on the field six times.

At the moment, Palmeiras has only two names in the squad for the center forward role, but none is unanimous. They are: Luiz Adriano and Deyverson.

The first lost space with Abel and got involved in several controversies with the crowd. With this, the tendency is that he will not remain in 2022. The author of the Libertadores title goal, on the other hand, has a contract only until June.

Rony, home winger, ended the season playing as the most advanced man on Abel Ferreira’s team. For next season, Verdão has already agreed the signings of goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and midfielder Eduard Atuesta.