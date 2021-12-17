Palmeiras shirt customization comes wrong: ‘No World Cup’

A Palmeiras fan bought a personalized shirt at Netshoes with the number “10” and the name “Chico” written on it, but the product delivered to his house had no number and came with “no world cup”, where it should have been named.

Client Edson Guimarães, unconforming, asked the company for answers and turned to Twitter to show the shirt in a video:

“Hello, Netshoes! What do you have to tell me about a Palmeiras shirt that I bought on your website, and that you sent me with the personalization “WITHOUT WORLD”, and I asked for “10 – CHICO”, because it was a gift ?What did your customers turn into?” Edson wrote.

Hi, @Netshoes! What do you have to tell me about a shirt from the @Palm trees that I bought on your website, and that you sent me with the customization “WITHOUT WORLD”, and I asked for “10 – CHICO”, because it was a gift? What have your customers become? pic.twitter.com/2OqnaoMejs — Edson Guimarães (@edsguima) December 16, 2021

As a result, the consumer also published a print of his purchase order, proving that the personalization was really wrong.

I may be wrong, but I believe the company has a link with the clubs so that it can sell its official products. And here’s a print proving my request in fact: pic.twitter.com/1zqogK9biX — Edson Guimarães (@edsguima) December 16, 2021

Netshoes responded to the customer’s tweets promising to get in touch to resolve the situation.