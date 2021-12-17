Palmeiras shirt customization comes wrong: ‘No World Cup’

A Palmeiras fan bought a personalized shirt at Netshoes with the number “10” and the name “Chico” written on it, but the product delivered to his house had no number and came with “no world cup”, where it should have been named.

Client Edson Guimarães, unconforming, asked the company for answers and turned to Twitter to show the shirt in a video:

“Hello, Netshoes! What do you have to tell me about a Palmeiras shirt that I bought on your website, and that you sent me with the personalization “WITHOUT WORLD”, and I asked for “10 – CHICO”, because it was a gift ?What did your customers turn into?” Edson wrote.

As a result, the consumer also published a print of his purchase order, proving that the personalization was really wrong.

Netshoes responded to the customer’s tweets promising to get in touch to resolve the situation.

