Palmeirense receives a shirt written No Mundial and protests: ‘I hope the company sees who did this’

The customer asked for a shirt with the number 10 and the word ‘Chico’ written on the back, but was surprised to open the order.

Play/Twitter Fan was surprised to receive a Palmeiras shirt with the phrase ‘no Mundial’



One fan was disgusted with the netshoes when buying a shirt from palm trees. Through the company’s website, the man asked for a shirt with the number 10 and the word “Chico” written on the back. When opening the package, however, he saw that the piece was personalized with the phrase “without a World Cup”. Through social networks, the client, called Edson Guimarães, protested. “Hello Netshoes! What do you have to tell me about a shirt from Palmeiras that I bought on your website, and that you sent me with the personalization “WITHOUT WORLD”, and I asked for “10 – CHICO”, ​​because it was a gift? What have your customers become?”, he wrote.

Through photos, Edson proved that he had not made that request. “I may be wrong, but I believe the company has a link with the clubs so that it can sell its official products. And here’s a print confirming my order in fact”, continued the consumer, who was going to present the garment to a friend. Netshoes then responded to the customer and said that the case was an “error”. “Damn, I’m sorry for that mistake. Send me the order number at DM, I’ll help you promptly with that!”, said the company’s official Twitter.

Hi, @Netshoes! What do you have to tell me about a shirt from the @Palm trees that I bought on your website, and that you sent me with the personalization “WITHOUT WORLD”, and I asked for “10 – CHICO”, ​​because it was a gift? What have your customers become? pic.twitter.com/2OqnaoMejs — Edson Guimarães (@edsguima) December 16, 2021