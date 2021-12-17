Pandemic forced Kim Jong Un to retreat; world must prepare for its resurgence

Ten years ago, the world watched young Kim Jong Un solemnly walk beside his father’s hearse on a snowy morning in Pyongyang, as desperate North Koreans wept with grief.

Kim’s long black coat and hairstyle, reminiscent of her late grandfather Kim II Sung, were seen as a superficial effort to imitate the authority of her ancestors.

But the 20-year-old heir to the North Korean leadership has quickly grown into that role, and Korean observers, who were skeptical about his government, now expect him to remain in power indefinitely — as long as his health is maintained.

It’s a marked change from the early days when Joseph Yun, former US special representative to North Korea, remembers Kim as an object of ridicule.

“For a while, there were a lot of negative caricatures of Kim Jong Un in South Korea and China, almost mocking him. It was very difficult for the international audience – South Korea and America – to take him seriously,” he recalls.

That view quickly changed when young Kim showed a ruthlessness and determination that belied his age.

Kim did not hesitate to purge or execute even those closest to him in an attempt to increase his grip on power. His powerful uncle Jang Song Thaek, who was once Kim’s alleged mentor, was executed in 2013 for “trying to overthrow the government,” according to a state media report.

And the ruler’s older half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was murdered with chemical agent VX at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2017 while living in exile, although North Korea denies any responsibility for the blatant murder.

Now, few question Kim’s authority, but some experts fear that his entrenched power could encourage him to take greater risks — and that, as Covid-19 leads North Korea to become more isolationist, its only leader will become more dangerous.

Training a leader

Kim Jong Un gave his first public address on the centenary of the birth of his grandfather, Kim II Sung, in April 2012 – one of the most important dates on the North Korean calendar.

It was a marked change from the style of his father Kim Jong II, whose voice was barely heard in public.

The young leader stood on the podium shifting his weight from one foot to the other like a student would, while delivering a speech promising to defend his father’s last wishes to build a strong socialist country.

Less than a year later, in February 2013, Kim Jong Un conducted his first nuclear test – the third in North Korea’s history – a provocative move interpreted as Kim’s message to the world, specifically the US, that he should be taken seriously.

At the same time, Kim announced his “Pyongjin” policy to simultaneously develop the nuclear program and the economy.

In the following years, North Korea was dedicated to the development of its military capabilities, not limited to intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs, its acronym in English).

Several short- and medium-range missiles were also tested, and three more underground nuclear explosions were detonated.

“The diversification we’re seeing in North Korea is intriguing given the country’s limited resources,” said Ankit Panda, Stanton senior fellow at think-tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“What we see is actually more than 10, about 15, potential nuclear delivery systems in development. It’s really remarkable.”

In addition to developing the country’s armed forces, Kim also achieved a diplomatic victory that neither his father nor his grandfather could achieve in their much longer administrations – a meeting with an incumbent American president.

Kim met then US President Donald Trump in Singapore in 2018 at a meeting considered an opportunity to establish new relationships between nations.

During the trip, Kim walked freely through the center of Singapore waving to people, something that would have been unthinkable for her father or grandfather, whose public appearances were always meticulously treated.

Yun said Kim’s meeting with Trump meant he was “taking over, establishing himself as a regional leader who has a place in history.”

A series of meetings with world leaders, including Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and South Korean President Moon Jae-In, have produced little tangible results and made little progress in resolving Korea’s nuclear issue. North, but raised the global profile of Kim Jong Un and North Korea.

The creation of “Kimjongunism”

When Kim was approved as “Secretary General” at the 8th Korean Workers Party Congress in January, portraits of his father and grandfather were removed from the walls at the venue, according to images from the event published by state media.

Experts and South Korea’s Unification Ministry see the removal as a sign that Kim is reaching the level of his predecessors.

South Korea’s spy agency has informed the country’s lawmakers that North Korea has begun to internally use the neologism “Kimjongunism”. Reports of Kim’s excellence, down to the level of idolatry, surfaced in the state media.

This month, the regime’s Central News Agency (KCNA) described Kim as “the exceptional teacher who leads the way brilliantly. […] with its unique ideological and theoretical wisdom”.

Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute, sees these reports as a deliberate North Korean strategy to differentiate “Kimjongunism” from the ideologies of Kim Jong II and Kim II Sung.

He says “Kimjongunism” prioritizes people, unlike his father, who put military development above everything else. Kim’s policies also call for patriotism and North Korean state building, a departure from his grandfather’s ambitions for a socialist state driven by a desire for self-sufficiency.

Duyeon Kim, senior member of the Center for New American Security, says Kim appears to be trying to chart his own path. “He certainly seems to be trying to step out of the shadows of his father and grandfather and bring all the attention to him,” she said.

According to Cheong, this is not a unique move by Kim Jong Un. He says that Kim’s grandfather, who unconditionally accepted Marxism-Leninism at the beginning of his rule, started to pursue his own independent line in his 10th year, and Kim Jong II started to promote his ideology alongside Juche or Juche’s ideology. Kim II Sung’s self-sufficiency in 1985, 11 years after he assumed power.

But unlike his predecessors, who painted the picture of a paradise on Earth and did not recognize any deficiencies, Kim is willing to admit areas that need improvement, such as the country’s “tense” food situation.

The next decade will be crucial for “Kimjongunism” as Kim seeks to fulfill his promise to improve people’s lives despite being constrained by strict international sanctions. Unlike his predecessors, Kim encouraged a combination of a market economy – which allows people to profit – with a planned economy that limits individual gain.

However, the unexpected global pandemic may be the biggest challenge in the search for “Kimjongunism”. North Korea’s borders have been closed for nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, blocking almost all trade and humanitarian aid.

North Korea has a chronic food shortage of around one million tonnes a year, according to the South Korean government.

South Korea’s Ministry of Unification said that some food-related items are experiencing “a sharp increase” in price and “the volatility of food and daily needs in general is increasing as the border closure situation drags on” .

“The biggest difficulty North Korea is facing right now is that not even North Korea knows how long this isolation will last,” Cheong said.

What does this mean for the world?

North Korea has not tested missiles since October. But this hiatus should not be understood as a change in North Korea’s strategy – experts say it could even mean the opposite.

Some experts believe the break could be linked to the important Chinese calendar for the coming year – with the Winter Olympics and the Communist Party Congress in 2022.

“China doesn’t want any mess before the Olympics in Beijing or an unsettled situation with the Korean peninsula before its own congress, so I think that’s a key reason why North Korea has yet to run any missile tests or nuclear tests because

that would upset China tremendously,” said Yun, former US special representative for North Korea.

North Korea is expected to continue to work on plans devised by Kim in January, including the development of tactical nuclear weapons, hypersonic missiles, solid fuel-propelled ICBMs, a nuclear submarine and strategic underwater launch nuclear weapons.

And there are signs that the country continues to advance its nuclear program while talks with the US remain stalled.

According to reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and others, activity at a reactor at the main nuclear complex at Yongbyon, which had apparently been shut down since December 2018, appears to have resumed.

“Historically, the development of North Korea’s ballistic and nuclear missile programs has accelerated during periods when the country is not bound by agreements with – or involving – the US to curb weapons of mass destruction programs,” he says. Laura Rockwood, director of the Open Nuclear Network and former head of the section for non-proliferation and policy making at the IAEA.

While Trump agreed to the Singapore summit with few obligations, US policy towards North Korea generally insisted on the precondition of North Korea’s commitment to denuclearization.

Rockwood, however, adds that it would be more productive to engage North Korea in negotiations with an initial look at arms control, before any progression to possible denuclearization.

Unfortunately, North Korea is not at the top of Washington’s commitments at the moment. The apparently stable situation of the regime under Kim’s strong ruling in power may lead the Biden administration to think it can focus on more imminent issues in the region, such as China and Taiwan.

But experts warn of the consequences of not engaging with North Korea more actively as it continues to increase its weapons-building capacity.

“The challenge for North Korea grows month after month, year after year, and the challenge we will be facing in five years will be significantly different,” says Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

One thing that seems increasingly certain is that Kim seems destined to remain both a confident leader and the world’s toughest dictator.

“As long as his physical health is maintained, I think it will continue for decades to come,” said Duyeon Kim of the Center for New American Security.

“And it’s at this point in the game that it’s really important to remember – that even if North Korea doesn’t take big steps to reach its goals immediately or in the medium term, North Korea has always been resilient, even in the toughest moments of times. economic”.

