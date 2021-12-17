Pastor accused of hypnotizing and abusing women arrested in Baixada Fluminense

RIO — A 59-year-old pastor was arrested on Thursday accused of vulnerable rape of at least 10 women. Sérgio Amaral Brito is president of two units of the Assembly of God Church, in Duque de Caxias and in Magé, both in Baixada Fluminense. The court ordered the religious leader’s preventive detention after an investigation by the Civil Police. In addition to being a religious leader, Sérgio Brito also works as a psychoanalyst, sexologist and therapist for adults, couples and adolescents. He also participates, weekly, in a program on Rádio Melodia, one of the main evangelical stations in the country.

The police station in Piabetá (66th PD) began investigating Sérgio earlier this month after a woman sought out the district reporting that she was the victim of the pastor’s vulnerable rape.

At the police station, she said that she attended the Assembly of God in Jardim Primavera when she was convinced by Sérgio to do some psychoanalysis sessions in his office, in the center of Piabeta. During the session, the victim stated that, after undergoing hypnosis, she was sexually abused. After sex without consent, the victim returned home and told her parents, who confronted the pastor. Sergio would have apologized and said he regretted the crime. The woman also said that Sergio would have asked for prayer.

Other women learned the story and reported having suffered the same abuse from the religious leader. One woman reported that during consultations she was sexually abused several times. The victim highlighted that in one session he realized that Sergio was naked abusing his body. The woman also highlighted that she only took the courage to denounce the violence suffered when she learned that another woman had denounced him.

According to police chief Ângelo Lages, Sérgio was planning to flee to Brasília. With that, the Criminal Court of the Magé District issued the preventive detention order. At the police station, the pastor did not want to testify.