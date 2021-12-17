Paula ‘bomb’ and leaves Ingrid perplexed · TV News

In The More Life, the Better!, Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) has never had a good relationship with her daughter, Ingrid (Nina Tomsic), and the situation will only get worse. After an ugly fight, the rich woman will reveal to the young woman that she has lost another heiress, which will leave the girl totally stunned in the seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air on the next day 31 , the businesswoman will be at a troubled time in her life. She will have fought with Neném (Vladimir Brichta) and will be shaken.

Supported by Flávia (Valentina Herszage), the owner of Terrare Cosmetics will be able to turn around and reconcile with her lover. If, on the one hand, Paula will improve her love life by getting engaged to the football player, the relationship with her daughter will continue to be bad.

The powerful will mistreat Ingrid, which will generate the fury of Tuninha (Jussara Freire), who will reprimand her mistress without fear. In the middle of the argument, Paula will drop a bombshell: she has even lost a daughter, something Ingrid never imagined.

Upon hearing the news, the girl will almost fall over backwards. She and her mother have always lived at odds, since Carmen’s enemy (Julia Lemmertz) does not accept the girl’s appearance, always criticizing her clothes and trying to make her a copy of hers.

For those who don’t remember, when the plane with the four protagonists of the soap opera crashed, Ingrid made a promise: that she would completely change her style if her mother survived the accident. However, she faces difficulties in fulfilling the oath and becoming a fashionista.

The More Life the Better! premiered in place of the Pega Pega rerun. The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year.

