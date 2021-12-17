PayPal distributes R$50 coupon, but takes value back; understand

This Thursday (16), the internet went wild with the R$ 50 coupon distributed by PayPal — just click on a link with an active account and that’s it, the discount would be applied to any purchase with a total value starting at R$51. The party, however, lasted a few hours, as on the same day users reported that the promotional value was removed from digital wallets without any warning or trace.

That is, whoever took advantage of it, but whoever did not use the coupon will no longer use it. The withdrawal of the promotional value took many people by surprise, as when the voucher was redeemed, the user was informed that he could use it at any time until December 31st.

Discount applied to any purchase made with PayPal (Image: Reproduction/PayPal)

Anyone who manages to access the $50 PayPal distribution link can no longer see the “Save Offer” button — instead, the platform informs you that “this offer is no longer available”. Those who previously redeemed and did not buy anything with the discount should not find even a trace of the value in their wallet.

Everything is according to the rules

While it looks like PayPal has pulled the rug out from under everyone without authorization, everything is in line with the promotion’s Terms and Conditions. There, the platform explains that the promotion could be changed at any time and without notice — which, in fact, it did. Anyone who read the document was not surprised to find the news.

The rules make it clear that the voucher can be used until December 31, that the PayPal account holder would have access to the resource, and that each person could only receive the benefit once — that is, on a single account. In the end, however, it is clear that PayPal followed its own rules.

“PayPal reserves the right to withdraw the offer and/or change any part of the offer or the Terms and Conditions of the offer at any time without notice”, explains the platform. “PayPal’s decisions on all matters relating to the offer and these Terms and Conditions will be final and binding,” he adds.

Why is the PayPal coupon gone?

It is not known exactly what made PayPal withdraw the voucher from circulation, even for those who had already redeemed the value. It is suspected that the move happened due to widespread violation of the Terms and Conditions, in which malicious users were redeeming the amount in multiple accounts.

Then, to contain the damage, the platform would have taken down the entire offer — both from the rescuer (which includes those who violated the rules) and from those who had not yet rescued. However, there is still no confirmation that this was actually the reason for the suspension of the promotion.

It came back (or almost)

This Friday morning (17), however, the promotion became available again, but not for everyone. In a new promotional link, some users were able to redeem a new R$50 voucher, while a good part was left out.

THE Canaltech contacted PayPal seeking clarification, but there has been no response as of this writing. The publication will be updated as soon as the company sends a response.