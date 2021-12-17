Paypal offers a R$50 coupon for users; see how to get

The discount can be applied in several stores

THE Paypal started, this Thursday (16), an opportunity for its users: just by clicking on a link, you can receive a coupon for BRL 50.00 to use as you like. It is possible to use the money until the day December 31th.

The offer works as a discount on purchases made through Paypal. The coupon is valid at several stores that accept payment in national currency, with the exception of netshoes and Dell. It is also necessary to verify that the desired establishment does not accept payments with the digital wallet – such as shopee, for example.

But the list of platforms that accept the benefit is extensive. You can use your money on Facebook; Xbox; Microsoft; SHEIN; cloud; Bahia Houses; uber; 99 App; rappi; Ticket.com and much more.

The promotion spread in such a way that the Nuuvem website even suffered a crash in the early afternoon. However, the company quickly manifested itself and ensured the site’s return to the air.

Learn how to redeem and use your R$50 Paypal coupon

The offer can be redeemed simply. Follow the step by step:

Click on this link to access the promotion; Press “Save offer”; If you don’t have your account open yet, do the Login or the registration; Ready! Go to page “Portfolio” and after that, check the tab “Offers”. Your money stays there.

On the “Offers” page, the option to use the coupon on the next purchase will be marked. This means that, when accessing any establishment and choosing to pay via Paypal, the discount will be automatically applied.

Remember that the offer is not available to everyone who tries. If this is the case, the user receives a notice with the phrase: “You may not be eligible for this offer”.

Photo: Disclosure

