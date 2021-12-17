PayPal R$50 coupon drops Nuuvem store; see where to spend

PayPal is offering a BRL 50 discount for those who make purchases using the payment platform. And it seems that many people had the same idea and ended up resorting to Nuuvem to spend the money, which caused a drop in the virtual store.

This Thursday afternoon (16), people began to complain that they were not able to access the game site, until the company itself expressed its opinion. “Ô PayPal, do you see this coupon right at my lunch hour?! Last time they took down the site like this, it was the fault of Dumativa (Brazilian game developer)”, published the official Nuuvem account on Twitter.

The crash lasted a short time and the store is now operating normally. Despite the positioning, in tests carried out by the voxel it was still possible to come across an instability on the site. One said, “An error has occurred or this service is currently unavailable. Please try again later”.

The PayPal coupon that gives R$50 in discounts will be available until December 31st and can only be redeemed by account holders of the platform in Brazil. Among other rules, the amount made available cannot be transferred or exchanged for cash or other discounts, products or services.

The promotion is valid for sellers who accept payment in real, except Netshoes, Dell and some other services and establishments. Check out the list of some of the stores that accept the PayPal payment portfolio below:

