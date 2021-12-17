Penalty for Flordelis’ son convicted of participating in Pastor Anderson’s death increased to 9 years | Rio de Janeiro

Judge Nearis Santos, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói, decided to increase the sentence imposed on Lucas Cezar de Souza , adopted son of former federal deputy Flordelis, for his participation in the murder of Pastor Anderson do Carmo, in June 2019.

Lucas and his brother Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues (Flordelis’ biological son) were sentenced last month for the death of Pastor Anderson, who was shot to death on June 16, 2019, in Niterói.

Flordelis case: understand arrests, convictions and next steps

The author of the shooting, Flávio was sentenced to 33 years, two months and twenty days in prison. Lucas had initially been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for participating in the crime.

However, at the request of the Public Ministry, the judge increased the sentence to 9 years.

“Compiling the case file, it appears that the Public Prosecutor’s Office is right, considering that defendant Lucas was legally adopted by the victim, and therefore the appellant arising from the “against ascendant” offense must be recognized (article 61, paragraph ” and”, of the Penal Code) in the respective dosimetry of the penalty”, affirmed the magistrate.

VIDEOS: Watch the moment when the judge delivers the sentence condemning the children of Flordelis

The trial of Flavio and Lucas was presided over by the judge Nearis dos Santos Arce, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói, at the city’s Forum. About the conviction, the Flávio’s defense stated that he would appeal. Lucas’ defense, at the time, said he agreed with the penalty imposed on the client.

Flordelis and eight other defendants will also be tried for the crime. She was denounced as the mastermind of the murder and is responsible for triple aggravated homicide, attempted murder, use of false document and armed criminal association.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Within 15 hours of the trial, eight people testified, and the defendants were interrogated.

Jorge de Souza, the pastor’s adoptive father, was one of the first to arrive at the Forum and followed the trial until 10 pm on Tuesday. According to the family defense, he didn’t feel good and was put in a car to go away.

2 of 3 Jorge de Souza, adoptive father of Pastor Anderson do Carmo, 81, watched part of the trial of Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues and Lucas Cézar dos Santos de Souza — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo Jorge de Souza, the adoptive father of Pastor Anderson do Carmo, 81, watched part of the trial of Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues and Lucas Cézar dos Santos de Souza — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo

In his interrogation, on Tuesday night, Lucas said that Flávio I wanted to end the mother’s suffering.

According to Lucas, Flávio would have told about his desire in a conversation about a month before the murder. At the time, Flávio would also have said that Flordelis would be suffering because of Anderson’s “procedures” in Brasília.

Lucas said he did not know that the Bersa 9mm pistol he bought would be used to kill the pastor.

Anderson, Flordelis’s ex-husband, was shot dead in 2019. The former parliamentarian is accused of being the mastermind of the crime.

Flordelis has been imprisoned since August 13, the day after she lost her parliamentary mandate in the Chamber of Deputies and was expelled from the PSD. She is at the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in the West Zone of Rio.

3 of 3 Judge Nearis dos Santos Arce, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói, during the reading of the sentences of Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues and Lucas Cézar dos Santos de Souza — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo Judge Nearis dos Santos Arce, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói, during the reading of the sentences of Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues and Lucas Cézar dos Santos de Souza — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo

The adoptive father of Pastor Anderson do Carmo, 81, was one of the first to arrive at the Niterói forum, early this Tuesday afternoon.

Delegate Barbara Lomba was the first to be heard during Tuesday’s trial. Lomba said that the former federal deputy was responsible for drafting a letter that would hold other children responsible for the pastor’s murder.

According to the delegate’s testimony, the letter was copied by Lucas – the affectionate son of the former deputy – at the behest of her biological son Flávio, when the two were incarcerated in the Bandeira Stampa penitentiary, in the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in Bangu.

Flávio reportedly received the letter from the wife of another detainee, a former police officer sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for having participated in the massacre in the Baixada Fluminense.

The contents of the letter, said the delegate, did not clarify anything about the crime, just tried to blame other family members for ordering the pastor’s death.

Flordelis’ daughter on ‘brother’: ‘He’s a really bad person’

Roberta dos Santos, registered daughter of Flordelis, was the fifth person to testify in the trial of Flávio and Lucas. According to her, Flávio, one of the two children judged on Tuesday, is a “bad person”.

Roberta said that the older “brother” punished the younger ones harshly, sometimes forcing them to kneel on corn kernels, facing the wall.

Flordelis’ registered daughter, who had been raised by other older siblings, also reported witnessing a beating given by Flávio to a deaf-mute brother.

“He punched Lucas in the stomach,” reported Roberta.

The Lucas mentioned by her is not the same that is also judged on Tuesday. The beating session, according to Roberta, was interrupted by another brother, André, who later had a pair of scissors stuck in his back by Flávio.

In addition to Roberta, Misael, son of Flordelis who believes that his mother is responsible for Anderson’s death, Luana Rangel, married to Ismael and two other delegates responsible for the case, were also heard.