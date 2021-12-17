Pernambucano Table 2022 is released; Náutico, Sport and Santa Cruz debut at home | football

The debut of Náutico, Sport and Santa Cruz next season has a time, date and place set – just like the classics. The State 2022 table was released this Thursday afternoon by the Pernambuco Football Federation (FPF). The competition kicks off at Aflitos, with Timbu receiving the ibis on January 22, at 4:30 pm.
Current champion from Pernambuco, Náutico faces Íbis on his debut — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press
Like the alvirrubros, Sport and Santa Cruz start the competition at home. The first red-black appointment will be on Sunday, January 23, at 4 pm, in front of Sete de Setembro. In the table, the game is scheduled for Ilha do Retiro, which needs renovations to return to receiving matches with the public.
Tricolor will debut on the following day, 24 (Monday), against Afogados, at Arruda, at 20:30.
Pernambuco Championship 2022 – 1st round
|DATE
|TIME
|GAME
|STADIUM
|01/22 (Saturday)
|4:30 pm
|Nautical x Ibis
|afflicted
|01/23 (Sunday)
|16h
|Sport x September 7th
|Retreat Island
|01/23 (Sunday)
|16h
|Vera Cruz x Retro
|Pernambuco Arena
|01/23 (Sunday)
|16h
|Willow x Caruaru City
|Cornelius of Barros
|01/24 (Monday)
|16h
|Santa Cruz x Drowned
|Rue
The 2022 season will be marked by the reunion of Nautical and Sport in the Brazilian Championship. There will be at least four Classics of the Classics in the year. And the first duel for the State will be on February 12th, at Aflitos, at 4:30 pm, valid for the 5th round.
Náutico and Kieza faced each other three times at this year’s State Championship; twice in the final — Photo: Marlon Costa ; Pernambuco Press
The second derby of the Pernambucano 2022 will be between Sport and Santa Cruz, on Ilha do Retiro, on March 5, at 4:30 pm (7th round). The Classic of Emotions closes the first wave of clashes between rivals. The duel between tricolores and alvirrubros will be at Arruda, at 20:30, for the last round.
Check out the full table
Pernambucano Table 2021 — Photo: FPF
Pernambucano Table 2021 — Photo: FPF
The division of Pernambuco titles
- Sport – 42 titles
- Holy Cross – 29 titles
- Nautical – 23 titles
- America-PE – 6 titles
- Tower – 3 titles
- tramways – 2 titles
- Flamengo-PE and Salgueiro – 1 title