Pernambuco clubs appear in modest positions in the new CBF ranking | football

At the end of the Brazilian football season, the CBF released an update on its national ranking of clubs and federations. And with teams from Pernambuco accumulating two relegations (Sport for Serie B and Santa Cruz for Serie D) and no access, the clubs in the state appear in modest positions in the new list.

With the relegation to the Second National Division, the Lion dropped from 20th to 21st place in the ranking, remaining as the best club in the state. However, when the period of comparison is extended, it can be seen that the fall of the Rubro-negro was even more accentuated.

Sport suffered relegation to Serie B this season — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

In 2018, Sport appeared in 15th place and was the best club in the Northeast (place currently occupied by Fortaleza, which with fourth place in Serie A and the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil jumped from 18th to 11th in the update).

Náutico, on the other hand, which remained in Serie B, took the opposite path and rose one position, rising from 39th to 38th place, in a slow recovery process. In the 2020 ranking, still considering the previous years in the C Series, Timbu came to occupy the 41st place. However, in 2018, it was the 32nd.

Náutico has been making a timid recovery in recent years in the ranking — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Santa Cruz, in the new ranking, appears only in 46th place, losing five positions in relation to the previous list. And it is precisely the Tricolor that goes through the period of greatest shrinkage. Since in 2018 it ranked 25th. In other words, in five years, the Tricolor lost 21 positions in the CBF ranking

In five years, Santa has lost 21 positions in the CBF ranking — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

All of this is also reflected in the ranking of federations, with the Pernambuco Federation of Football occupying 10th place. As a result, the state loses places and disputes such as Copa do Nordeste, Copa do Brasil and Série D do Brasileiro.

Sport, Náutico and Santa Cruz fans are confident for 2022

Iron trio positions over the past five years

2018 – 15th

2019 – 16th

2020 – 16th

2021 – 20th

2022 – 21st

2018 – 32nd

2019 – 36th

2020 – 41st

2021 – 39th

2022 – 38th