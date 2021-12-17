Perseverance finds organic chemicals on Mars

the rover perseverance, by NASA, found traces of organic chemical elements in some of the rocks examined in the Jezero Crater on Mars. The elements contain carbon in their composition, effectively signaling that life’s creation landscape must have existed on the red planet at some point in its history.

NASA members who control the vehicle here on Earth are emphatic that this is not the discovery of life on the red planet – one of the main missions of the perseverance – and that organic chemical compounds can be produced by both biological and non-biological means. The team advises that further research will be needed to determine the source of the organic chemicals found by the rover.

publicity

Read too

the rover perseverance, which found organic chemical compounds on Mars during its search for signs of ancient life on the red planet (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Courtesy)

“This is a question that’s not likely to be answered until the samples get back to Earth, but the idea of ​​naturally preserving organic chemicals on Mars is pretty exciting,” said Luther Beegle, NASA Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) member in the south from California, citing the agency’s joint mission with ESA to rescue the samples collected by Perseverance – scheduled for 2031.

“When these samples return to Earth, they will be a source of scientific curiosity and discovery for many years to come,” he commented.

Jezero Crater, where Perseverance landed in February this year, is a desert area that expands for about 45 kilometers (km). Although today it is little more than sand and stones, in a very distant past – on the order of millions of years – the crater was once the residence of a large lake and a river delta.

The presence of water in this region of Mars has made NASA see it as a great research point for the potential for extraterrestrial life on the red planet. As the area is pulverized by sedimentary rocks – common in aquatic regions and which have suffered less erosion and wear than their onshore counterparts – it is estimated that biological materials from ancient life may still be stored there.

Because of this, NASA developed the Perseverance project, which today gives the homonymous rover a very simple mission: to collect every stone in its path.

The rover, which is the size of a popular car, has nearly 100 small containers for storing samples, and one of its main instruments is a combination drill and tweezers, which it uses to drill stones and collect core material. .

Perseverance arrived on Mars with the mini helicopter ingenuity, which would initially serve to prove NASA’s vertical flight capability on another planet. The tiny device did so well in its test that it has performed 17 multidirectional flights and has been cautiously used by NASA to search for alternative routes in case the rover ends up in some difficult terrain.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!