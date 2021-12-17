Petrobras contracts a US$ 5 billion credit line, GPA-Assaí agreement, proceeds from Marfrig and more highlighted companies

The corporate news this Friday (17) highlights that Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) contracted a committed credit line in the amount of US$ 5 billion, maturing in December 2026.

Cogna (COGN3), in turn, received authorization to start undergraduate activities in medicine in Codó (MA).

Marfrig (MRFG3), Sanepar (SAPR11), Guararapes (GUAR3), Simpar (SIMH3) and Unipar (UNIP3), among others approved the distribution of proceeds.

Check out the highlights:

Transfer of rights auction

The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) holds the auction for the 2nd round of the transfer of rights, with the potential to raise R$ 11.14 billion in signature bonuses.

Oil reserves will be offered in the Sépia and Atapu fields, in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin, under the production-sharing regime. The auction will be held in Rio de Janeiro, from 10 am, at the Windsor Barra Hotel.

Petrobras (PETR4;PETR3) contracted a committed credit line in the amount of US$ 5 billion, maturing in December 2026, which can be extended for up to two years.

The contract, signed with 16 banks, will be used to replace the committed credit line in the amount of US$ 4.35 billion, contracted in 2018, which would expire in March 2023 and was canceled yesterday (16).

GPA (PCAR3) signed a contract with Assaí for the assignment of exploration rights for up to 70 commercial points, for a total amount of up to R$ 3.97 billion.

The amount will be paid by Assaí, in installments, between December 2021 and January 2024.

Cogna Educação (COGN3) reported that it received authorization from the Ministry of Education (MEC) to start undergraduate activities in medicine in Codó (MA), with 50 annual vacancies at the Pitágoras de Codó Faculty of Health Sciences, located in the municipality of Codó , State of Maranhão (MA).

With this authorization, the company takes another important step towards its operational strategy in which Medicine is one of the pillars of growth.

An auction of JBS shares moved BRL 2.66 billion on B3 this Thursday, with the sale of 70 million shares. The seller of the papers was the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), which sold 12% of its shares in the meatpacking group.

The sale of the papers, a “block trade” in market jargon, was coordinated by Bank of America. The American bank was the biggest buyer of the papers, taking 68 million shares.

According to sources heard by Broadcast, JBS itself stayed with these actions. The market took only 2 million.

For the BNDES, the sources point out that it was the right time to start selling the JBS share, as it is getting rid of the shares with the role on the rise.

Marfrig (MRFG3)

Marfrig (MRFG3) approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$830.11 million, equivalent to R$1,250217332 per common share.

The company’s shareholders will be entitled to dividends on the base date of December 17th. Payment is scheduled for December 28th.

In addition, Marfrig reported that it has repurchased a $100 million-equivalent portion of the principal of senior notes outstanding at 7% per annum maturing in 2026, issued on May 14, 2019 by NBMUS Holdings Inc.

Unipair (UNIP3)

Unipar (UNIP3) approved the total distribution of R$ 450 million in dividends. Payment will be made from December 30th.

R$ 137.72 million will be allocated to common shares, equivalent to R$ 4.17253434074 per share.

For class “A” preferred shares, the amount of R$9.31 million will be paid, corresponding to R$4.58978777482 per share.

For class “B” preferred shares, the amount of R$272.47 million will be paid, equivalent to R$4.58978777482 per share.

The holders of shares of the company on December 21 will be entitled to the dividends.

Renner Stores (LREN3)

Lojas Renner (LREN3) approved the payment of interest on equity in the amount of R$127 million, corresponding to R$0.128901 per share, based on the shareholding position on December 21, 2021.

Payment will be made as defined at the Annual General Meeting of 2022.

Santos Brasil (STBP3)

The company approved dividends in the amount of R$126.7 million, in addition to interest on equity of R$97.4 million, based on the shareholding position on December 21st.

Payment will be made on December 30, 2021.

Track & Field (TFCO4)

Track & Field (TFCO4) approved the distribution of Interest on Own Capital (JCP) in the gross amount of R$1.39 million.

Shareholders placed on the paper on December 21 will be entitled to the proceeds. Payment will be made from December 27th.

Sanepar (SAPR11) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) in the gross amount of R$174.7 million, corresponding to R$0.10842730054 per common share and R$0.11927003059 per preferred share. The value for each unit corresponds to R$ 0.58550742290.

Payment will be made based on the shareholding position as of December 30th. The payment date will still be defined at the Meeting.

BMG (BMGB4) will distribute interest on equity in the gross amount of R$184 million, equivalent to R$0.315510800 per share.

Payment will be made until April 29, 2022, based on the shareholding position registered on December 27.

Grazziotin (CGRA4)

Grazziotin (CGRA4) approved the payment of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$14 million, corresponding to R$0.724776 per share.

The company’s shareholders holding shares on December 22 will be entitled to the interest.

Fras-le (FRAS3)

Fras-le (FRAS3) announced that on January 19, 2022, the payment of Interest on Own Capital (JCP) in the amount of R$23 million will begin.

The amount is equivalent to R$0.107239 per common share.

Investors from the December 21 share base will be entitled to receive.

Boa Vista GOOD3)

Boa Vista (BOAS3) announced the distribution of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$35.14 million, resulting in an amount per share of R$0.06613.

The beneficiaries of the proceeds will be the shareholders holding shares on December 22nd. Payment of JCP will be made on April 15, 2022.

Yes (SIMH3)

Simpar (SIMH3) approved the payment of R$84.27 million as interest on equity. The amount corresponds to R$0.105112556 per share.

The holders of shares issued by the Company will be entitled to the earnings, according to the shareholding position of December 22, 2021.

Payment is scheduled for January 31, 2022.

Guararapes (GUAR3)

Guararapes (GUAR3) approved the crediting of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$204.52 million, corresponding to R$0.4097 per share.

Pursuant to current legislation, the Company’s shareholders holding shares on December 21 will be entitled to interest.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

The company’s Board of Directors approved Interest on Equity, in the amount of R$ 160 million, corresponding to R$ 0.1318177317 per common share. The payment will be made until December 31, 2022 without monetary adjustment, based on the shareholding position of January 5, 2022.

In addition, Neoenergia will extend for a new period of 18 months the repurchase program of up to 2,555,000 shares issued, through the contracting of a financial instrument (Equity Swap).

Eucatex (EUCA4) approved the declaration of interest on equity, in the net amount of BRL 0.21871341 per common share and in the amount of BRL 0.24058482 per preferred share, the payment of which will be made by the end of the fiscal year of 2022, based on the final shareholding position on December 21, 2021.

BRF’s Board of Directors approved a capital increase through the issuance, through a public offering for primary distribution, of up to 325 million new common shares, with a total amount of approximately R$ 6.63 billion, based on the quotation. of yesterday’s closing.

The proposal must be approved at a shareholders’ meeting called for January 17th.

Bradespar (BRAP4)

Bradespar (BRAP4) informed this Friday (17) the end, on 12/16/2021, of the 60-day period for creditors’ opposition to the reduction of the company’s share capital, approved in October, without any opposition from creditors.

Therefore, the transaction will be carried out through the delivery, on December 20, of common shares issued by Vale (VALE3), owned by Bradespar, in the proportion of 0.332373453 share issued by Vale for each share issued by the company, regardless of their kind or class, to shareholders registered in Bradespar’s records on December 16th.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) reported that its preliminary production data for November stood at 12,279 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 1% when compared to the previous month.

When comparing the month of November with the average of 3Q21, an increase of 0.3% was registered.

Dexxos (DEXP3) informed that its investees Apolo Tubulars and Apolo Tubos e Equipamentos contracted a credit line with the Special Industrial Financing Agency (FINAME), a subsidiary of the National Development Bank – BNDES, in the total amount of up to R$ 96 million.

The funds may be used by the Investees for the acquisition and sale of machinery, equipment, industrial systems, computer and automation components and goods, working capital, and/or acquisition of other industrialized goods manufactured in Brazil.

On Thursday (16), Pet (PETZ3) approved the merger of Zee Dog’s shares.

Therefore, Petz’s capital stock was increased to R$535 million, through the issue of 23,777,778 common shares, to be subscribed by Zee.Dog shareholders.

The Board of Directors of EDP (ENBR3) approved the 13th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in a single series, in the total amount of R$450 million.

