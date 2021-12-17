Petrobras opens competition with 757 higher education vacancies | contests

This Friday (17th), Petrobras opened applications for public tender with 757 vacancies for professionals with higher education, in addition to the formation of a reserve record. This is the company’s first selection process in over 3 years.

Entries can be made until January 5, 2022, on the contest organizer’s website. The information is in the notice (click here and check it out in full).

THE minimum initial remuneration is R$ 11,716.82. The company also offers supplementary pension, health plan (medical, hospital, dental, psychological and pharmacy benefit), in addition to educational benefits for dependents.

All vacancies are for professionals with a junior college degree, with training in the following areas:

data science

Systems Analysis (software engineering, infrastructure and business processes)

environmental engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Equipment Engineering (electrical, electronics, inspection, mechanics, terminals and pipelines)

Process Engineering

civil Engineering

Process Safety Engineering

Work’s Security Engineer

Naval Engineering

Trade and Supply Analysis

Maritime Transport Analysis

Geophysics (Physics, Geology)

Geology

Economy

Administration

Those invited may work in any area or unit, depending on Petrobras’ needs.

8% of the spaces will be reserved for people with disabilities and 20% for black people (blacks and browns), as established by law.

the value of registration fee is R$79.83. The selection process will be valid for 12 months, and may be extended for an equal period once, at the discretion of Petrobras.

The objective tests will be held in the 26 capitals of the country and in the Federal District on February 20th. The final result will be announced on May 30th.

