Petrobras opens competition with 757 vacancies and starting salary of BRL 11.7 thousand

Petrobras is now opening applications for a public contest that will select 757 people for higher-level positions with a minimum initial remuneration of R$ 11,716.82.

This is Petrobras’ first selection process in over 3 years and enrollment is open until January 5, 2022.

Vacancies are for professionals with a junior college degree and do not require proof of previous experience with training in the following emphases:

data science

Systems Analysis (software engineering, infrastructure and business processes)

environmental engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Equipment Engineering (electrical, electronics, inspection, mechanics, terminals and pipelines)

Process Engineering

civil Engineering

Process Safety Engineering

Work’s Security Engineer

Naval Engineering

Trade and Supply Analysis

Maritime Transport Analysis

Geophysics (Physics, Geology)

Geology

Economy

Administration

According to the state-owned company, those invited may work in any area or unit, depending on the company’s needs.

The registration fee is R$79.83. The complete public notice, the number of vacancies for each area, the cities where the tests will be held, requirements and remuneration can be consulted on the Petrobras website.

Also according to Petrobras, 8% of the vacancies will be reserved for people with disabilities and 20% for black people (blacks and browns), as established in the legislation.

The vacancies offer supplementary pension (optional), health plan (medical, hospital, dental, psychological and pharmacy benefit), in addition to educational benefits for dependents.

The selection process will be organized by Cebraspe (Brazilian Center for Research in Evaluation and Selection and Promotion of Events) and will be valid for twelve months, and may be extended for the same period once, at the discretion of Petrobras.