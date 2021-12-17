PF says Bolsonaro was directly involved in fake news about electronic voting machines

The Federal Police stated, in a statement sent to the Federal Supreme Court, that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had a “direct and relevant” role in disseminating false news about electronic voting machines used in the Brazilian electoral system.

The demonstration was made in an investigation that investigates the dissemination of false news about electronic voting machines by Bolsonaro. The poll was born after a live in which the president promised to present evidence of fraud at the polls, but ended up without any concrete proof.

In the document, signed by the delegate Denisse Ribeiro, the PF states that “the presidential live was carried out with the clear purpose of misinforming and leading portions of the population to error as to the fairness of the voting system”.

“In this specific aspect, this survey allowed us to identify the direct and relevant performance of the Hon. President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, in promoting the action of disinformation, adhering to a standard of action already employed by members of governments of other countries”, he said.

“In summary, the presidential live was held with the clear purpose of misinforming and leading portions of the population to error as to the fairness of the voting system, questioning the correctness of the acts of public agents involved in the electoral process (preparation, organization, election, calculation and dissemination of the result), while, by promoting disinformation, it feeds theories that promote the strengthening of ties that unite followers of a certain so-called conserved ideology”, he added.